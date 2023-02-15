34 health systems on Forbes' list of best large employers

Forbes named 34 hospitals and health systems among America's best large employers for 2023.

Forbes and Statista partnered to compile a list of the top large employers in the U.S. after surveying 45,000 workers at companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees. The participants ranked whether they would recommend their employer to family and friends and were given the opportunity to recommend other companies as well.

Houston Methodist ranked No. 2 overall, and Mayo Clinic ranked No. 3. There were six hospitals and health systems ranked among the top 20 employers, and 34 health systems out of 500 employers ranked overall.

Here are the hosptials and health systems featured on the list:

1. Houston Methodist

2. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

3. Cincinnati Children's

4. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

5. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

6. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

7. UCLA Health

8. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

9. Community Health Network (Indianapolis)

10. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

11. Due University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

12. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

13. MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.)

14. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

15. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City, Kan.)

16. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.)

17. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

18. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

19. University Hospitals (Cleveland)

20. UNC Health Care (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

21. BJC Healthcare (St. Louis)

22. Mass General Brigham (Boston)

23. Cleveland Clinic

24. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

25. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

26. Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.)

27. BayCare (Clearwater, Fla.)

28. Baptist Health (Louisvillle, Ky.)

29. Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.)

30. Kettering (Ohio) Health

31. WVU Medicine West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown, W.Va.)

32. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

33. Health First (Rockledge, Fla.)

34. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)