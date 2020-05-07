32 counties where Americans are staying home the most

Many Americans are still staying home, even as some states begin to reopen, according to an analysis from The Washington Post.

The Post analyzed GPS data from 18 million cellphones provided by SafeGraph to determine how often Americans were staying home on a county level.

The analysis reveals Americans are largely staying home even as some governors begin to relax social distancing restrictions. On average, people stayed home 89 percent of the time in the seven-day period ending April 30, slightly down from 93 percent for the week ending April 7.

Still, county-level data varies greatly by geography, with the highest rates of staying home seen in the East and on the West Coast, and in large cities like Chicago and Detroit.

Here is a breakdown of counties where Americans spent the most time at home in the week ending April 30, based on the Post's analysis. The list is limited to counties in which residents stayed at home at least 95 percent of the time or more.

California

San Mateo County — 97 percent

Santa Clara County — 96 percent

Contra Costa County — 96 percent

Colorado

Douglas County — 96 percent

Illinois

Lake County — 96 percent

DuPage County — 96 percent

Maryland

Howard County — 97 percent

Charles County — 96 percent

Massachusetts

Norfolk County — 96 percent

Essex County — 96 percent

Michigan

Oakland County — 96 percent

Macomb County — 96 percent

New Jersey

Bergen County — 98 percent

Morris County — 98 percent

Monmouth County — 97 percent

Hunterdon County — 97 percent

Warren County — 97 percent

Somerset County — 97 percent

Union County — 96 percent

Passaic County — 96 percent

Ocean County — 96 percent

Burlington County — 96 percent

New York

Richmond County — 98 percent

Nassau County — 98 percent

Queens County — 97 percent

Suffolk County — 96 percent

Bronx County — 96 percent

Pennsylvania

Montgomery County — 97 percent

Bucks County — 97 percent

Virginia

Montgomery County — 98 percent

Fairfax County — 97 percent

Loudoun County — 97 percent

