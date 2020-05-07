32 counties where Americans are staying home the most
Many Americans are still staying home, even as some states begin to reopen, according to an analysis from The Washington Post.
The Post analyzed GPS data from 18 million cellphones provided by SafeGraph to determine how often Americans were staying home on a county level.
The analysis reveals Americans are largely staying home even as some governors begin to relax social distancing restrictions. On average, people stayed home 89 percent of the time in the seven-day period ending April 30, slightly down from 93 percent for the week ending April 7.
Still, county-level data varies greatly by geography, with the highest rates of staying home seen in the East and on the West Coast, and in large cities like Chicago and Detroit.
Here is a breakdown of counties where Americans spent the most time at home in the week ending April 30, based on the Post's analysis. The list is limited to counties in which residents stayed at home at least 95 percent of the time or more.
California
San Mateo County — 97 percent
Santa Clara County — 96 percent
Contra Costa County — 96 percent
Colorado
Douglas County — 96 percent
Illinois
Lake County — 96 percent
DuPage County — 96 percent
Maryland
Howard County — 97 percent
Charles County — 96 percent
Massachusetts
Norfolk County — 96 percent
Essex County — 96 percent
Michigan
Oakland County — 96 percent
Macomb County — 96 percent
New Jersey
Bergen County — 98 percent
Morris County — 98 percent
Monmouth County — 97 percent
Hunterdon County — 97 percent
Warren County — 97 percent
Somerset County — 97 percent
Union County — 96 percent
Passaic County — 96 percent
Ocean County — 96 percent
Burlington County — 96 percent
New York
Richmond County — 98 percent
Nassau County — 98 percent
Queens County — 97 percent
Suffolk County — 96 percent
Bronx County — 96 percent
Pennsylvania
Montgomery County — 97 percent
Bucks County — 97 percent
Virginia
Montgomery County — 98 percent
Fairfax County — 97 percent
Loudoun County — 97 percent
