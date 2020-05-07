32 counties where Americans are staying home the most

Many Americans are still staying home, even as some states begin to reopen, according to an analysis from The Washington Post. 

The Post analyzed GPS data from 18 million cellphones provided by SafeGraph to determine how often Americans were staying home on a county level.

The analysis reveals Americans are largely staying home even as some governors begin to relax social distancing restrictions. On average, people stayed home 89 percent of the time in the seven-day period ending April 30, slightly down from 93 percent for the week ending April 7.

Still, county-level data varies greatly by geography, with the highest rates of staying home seen in the East and on the West Coast, and in large cities like Chicago and Detroit.

Here is a breakdown of counties where Americans spent the most time at home in the week ending April 30, based on the Post's analysis. The list is limited to counties in which residents stayed at home at least 95 percent of the time or more.

California

San Mateo County — 97 percent

Santa Clara County — 96 percent 

Contra Costa County — 96 percent

Colorado

Douglas County — 96 percent 

Illinois 

Lake County — 96 percent 

DuPage County — 96 percent

Maryland

Howard County — 97 percent 

Charles County — 96 percent 

Massachusetts

Norfolk County — 96 percent 

Essex County — 96 percent 

Michigan

Oakland County — 96 percent 

Macomb County — 96 percent 

New Jersey

Bergen County — 98 percent 

Morris County — 98 percent 

Monmouth County — 97 percent 

Hunterdon County — 97 percent 

Warren County — 97 percent 

Somerset County — 97 percent 

Union County — 96 percent 

Passaic County — 96 percent 

Ocean County — 96 percent 

Burlington County — 96 percent 

New York

Richmond County — 98 percent 

Nassau County — 98 percent 

Queens County — 97 percent 

Suffolk County — 96 percent 

Bronx County — 96 percent

Pennsylvania

Montgomery County — 97 percent 

Bucks County — 97 percent 

Virginia

Montgomery County — 98 percent 

Fairfax County — 97 percent 

Loudoun County — 97 percent 

