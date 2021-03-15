30 best places to work in healthcare, biopharma, ranked by Fortune

Texas Health Resources and Northwell Health topped the 2021 version of the "Best Workplaces in Healthcare" list for large companies, developed by Fortune and people analytics firm Great Place to Work.

The list analyzes feedback from more than 825,000 employees to a 60-plus question survey. The questions help paint a picture of how organizations create positive work environments.

About 85 percent of the evaluation is based on what employees said about their experience, and the rest is based on Fortune and Great Place to Work's evaluation of company values and the effectiveness of their leaders.

Fortune broke down the list by large healthcare companies, small and medium healthcare companies and biopharma companies. Those considered large companies have 1,000 employees or more and small have 10 to 999 employees.

Below is a breakdown of the top 10 in each category.

Top 10 places to work in healthcare-large companies:

Texas Health Resources (Arlington, Texas) Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth) Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables) OhioHealth (Columbus) Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.) BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.) Scripps Health (San Diego) WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) Jackson Healthcare (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Top 10 places to work in healthcare-small companies

Aledade (Bethesda, Md.) Aya Healthcare (San Diego) Ro (New York City) Agile Physical Therapy (Palo Alto, Calif.) Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall (Newburgh, N.Y.) Advanced Correctional Healthcare (Peoria, Ill.) Maven Clinic (New York City) Exchange Physical Therapy Group (Jersey City, N.J.) Doctor on Demand (San Francisco) eAssist Dental Solutions (Lehi, Utah)

Top 10 places to work biopharma:

Horizon Therapeutics (Lake Forest, Ill.) Genentech (South San Francisco) AbbVie (North Chicago) Neurocrine Biosciences (San Diego) United Therapeutics Corp. (Silver Spring, Md.) 10x Genomics (Pleasanton, Calif.) Otsuka America Pharmaceutical (Princeton, N.J.) Revance Therapeutics (Newark, Calif.) Merck & Co. (Kenilworth, N.J.) Harmony Biosciences (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.)

