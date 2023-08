277 top hospitals for patient experience 

Becker's has compiled a list of the top hospitals for patient experience in each state using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data from CMS.

CMS shares 10 HCAHPS star ratings based on publicly reported HCAHPS measures. Every hospital on this list received a five-star summary rating, which is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures, including nurse and physician communication, care transitions, and cleanliness. Learn more about the methodology here.

The star rating is based on survey data collected from hospital patients from October 2021 through September 2022. The figures are from CMS' Provider Data Catalog and were released July 26. Asterisks denote that CMS included a footnote about the organization's data, which are summarized below.

The hospitals that received five stars for patient experience in every state:

Alabama

Fayette Medical Center

Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital (Phenix City)

St. Vincent's Blount (Oneonta)

St. Vincent's Chilton (Clanton)

Arizona

Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)

Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

O.A.S.I.S. Hospital (Phoenix)

Western Regional Medical Center (Goodyear)

Arkansas

Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Ashley County Medical Center (Crossett)

Chambers Memorial Hospital (Danville)

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital (Fayetteville)

California

60th Medical Group (Travis Air Force Base)

Fresno Surgical Hospital

Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

Tahoe Forest Hospital (Truckee)

Colorado

Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)

Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District (Meeker)

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (Salida)

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (Frisco)

VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (Aurora)

Connecticut

West Haven VA Medical Center

Florida

96th Medical Group (Eglin Air Force Base)

AdventHealth Wauchula

Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville)

Georgia

Dodge County Hospital (Eastman)

Dwight Eisenhower Army Medical Center (Fort Gordon)

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)

Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Newnan)

University Mcduffie County Regional Medical Center (Thomson)

Idaho

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center (Mountain Home)

St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center (Ketchum)

Illinois

Fairfield Memorial Hospital

Gibson Community Hospital (Gibson City)

Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)

Midwest Medical Center (Galena)

Salem Township Hospital (Salem)

St. Francis Hospital (Litchfield)

St. Joseph's Hospital (Highland)

St. Joseph Memorial Hospital (Murphysboro)

St. Joseph's Hospital (Breese)

Valley West Community Hospital (Sandwich)

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)*

Indiana

Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola)

Greene County General Hospital (Linton)

Northwest Health-Starke (Knox)

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Orthopaedic Hospital at Parkview North (Fort Wayne)

Pinnacle Hospital (Crown Point)

Iowa

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)

Burgess Health Center (Onawa)

Cherokee Regional Medical Center

Greater Regional Medical Center (Creston)

Iowa City VA Medical Center

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

Orange City Area Health System

Regional Medical Center (Manchester)

Sioux Center Health

Veterans Memorial Hospital (Waukon)

Waverly Health Center

Winneshiek Medical Center (Decorah)

Kansas

Amberwell Atchison Association

Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center)

Community Memorial Healthcare (Marysville)

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Kansas Heart Hospital (Wichita)

Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)

Manhattan Surgical Hospital

Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas (Galena)

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute)

Salina Surgical Hospital

Kentucky

Saint Joseph Berea

Louisiana

Avala (Covington)

Christus Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)

Franklin Medical Center (Winnsboro)

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital

Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital (Raceland)

Ochsner St. Martin Hospital (Breaux Bridge)

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)

Our Lady of the Lake Surgical Hospital (Slidell)

St. Bernard Parish Hospital (Chalmette)

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

Maine

Lincolnhealth (Damariscotta)

Millinocket Regional Hospital

Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent)

Togus VA Medical Center (Augusta)

Massachusetts

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

Michigan

Charlevoix Area Hospital

Forest Health Medical Center (Ypsilanti)

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center

Karmanos Cancer Center (Detroit)

Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital

Scheurer Hospital (Pigeon)

Sparrow Carson Hospital (Carson City)

Sparrow Ionia Hospital

UP Health System Portage (Hancock)

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Minnesota

Centracare Health System-Melrose Hospital

Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)

Glencoe Regional Health Services

Lake Region Healthcare Corporation (Fergus Falls)

Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)

Lakewood Health System (Staples)

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester

Northfield Hospital

Perham Health

River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St. Peter)

Riverview Hospital (Crookston)

Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)

Stevens Community Medical Center (Morris)

St. Gabriel's Hospital (Little Falls)

Tri County Hospital (Wadena)

Welia Health (Mora)

Mississippi

81st Medical Group (Keesler Air Force Base)

Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County (New Albany)

Missouri

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur)

Columbia VA Medical Center

Community Hospital Association (Fairfax)

Cox Barton County Hospital (Lamar)

Freeman Neosho Hospital

Hedrick Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital (Sainte Genevieve)

Montana

Barrett Hospital & Healthcare (Dillon)

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Logan Health-Whitefish

VA Montana Healthcare System (Fort Harrison)

Nebraska

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

CHI Health Nebraska Heart (Lincoln)

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha)

St. Francis Memorial Hospital (West Point)

York General Hospital

New Hampshire

Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon)

New Mexico

Artesia General Hospital

New York

Adirondack Medical Center-Saranac Lake

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System (Montrose)

North Carolina

Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)

Chatham Hospital (Siler City)

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)

The Outer Banks Hospital (Nags Head)

North Dakota

Fargo VA Medical Center

Ohio

88th Medical Group (Wright-Patterson Air Force Base)

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)

OhioHealth Shelby Hospital

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital

Selby General Hospital (Marietta)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

Oklahoma

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)

Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (Talihina)

Claremore Indian Hospital

Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Integris Miami Hospital

Mcbride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Muskogee VA Medical Center

Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

OneCore Health (Oklahoma City)

Saint Francis Hospital Vinita

Summit Medical Center (Edmond)

Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital

Oregon

Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital

Samaritan Albany General Hospital (Albany)

Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital

Pennsylvania

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

Edgewood Surgical Hospital (Transfer)

Hospital of University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona)

Lebanon VA Medical Center

OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

South Carolina

Charleston VA Medical Center

Newberry County Memorial Hospital

South Dakota

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Black Hills Surgical Hospital Llp (Rapid City)

Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital

Sioux Falls VA Medical Center

VA Black Hills Healthcare System-Fort Meade

Tennessee

Dekalb Community Hospital (Smithville)

Mountain Home VA Medical Center

Saint Thomas Hospital for Spinal Surgery (Nashville)

Unity Medical Center (Manchester)

Wayne Medical Center (Waynesboro)

Texas

Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis (Luling)

Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital-Dallas

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Uptown (Dallas)

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth

Baylor Surgical Hospital At Las Colinas (Irving)

Coryell Memorial Hospital (Gatesville)

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)

North Texas Medical Center (Gainesville)

The Physicians Centre (Bryan)

Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)

South Texas Spine and Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)

Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery (Plano)

Texas Institute for Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital (Dallas)

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital (Houston)

UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

Wilbarger General Hospital (Vernon)*

William Beaumont Army Medical Center (Fort Bliss)

Utah

Central Valley Medical Center (Nephi)

Heber Valley Hospital (Heber City)

Park City Hospital

Spanish Fork Hospital

The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Murray)

Vermont

Copley Hospital (Morrisville)

Mt. Ascutney Hospital (Windsor)

White River Junction VA Medical Center

Virginia

Buchanan General Hospital (Grundy)

Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

Lonesome Pine Hospital (Big Stone Gap)

Page Memorial Hospital (Luray)

Washington

Providence Mount Carmel Hospital (Colville)

Spokane VA Medical Center

West Virginia

Beckley VA Medical Center

Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)

Grant Memorial Hospital (Petersburg)

Plateau Medical Center (Oak Hill)

St. Joseph's Hospital of Buckhannon

Welch Community Hospital

Wisconsin

Amery Hospital & Clinic

Columbus Community Hospital

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie Du Chien)

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

Ladd Memorial Hospital (Osceola)

Madison VA Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland (Barron)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar (Menomonie)

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)

Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

Richland Hospital (Richland Center)

River Falls Area Hospital

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie Du Sac)

Southwest Health Center (Platteville)

Stoughton Hospital Association (Stoughton)

Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)

Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)

Waupun Memorial Hospital

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)*

Wyoming

St. Johns Medical Center (Jackson)

Summit Medical Center (Casper)

*There were discrepancies in the data collection process.