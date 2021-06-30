25 healthiest communities in the US

Los Alamos County in New Mexico kept its spot for the second consecutive year as the healthiest community in America, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking of healthiest communities nationwide.

U.S. News & World Report, in collaboration with the Aetna Foundation, an independent, charitable and philanthropic affiliate of CVS Health, released the ranking June 29.

To determine the healthiest communities, analysts measured nearly 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents on 84 factors across 10 categories. The categories were then scored on a 100-point scale to create an overall ranking. The categories were:

Population health

Equity

Education

Economy

Housing

Food and nutrition

Environment

Public safety

Community vitality

Infrastructure

Based on data primarily collected before the COVID-19 pandemic from the CDC, CMS, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, here are the 25 healthiest communities in the U.S., according to the analysis.

1. Los Alamos County, N.M.

2. Douglas County, Colo.

3. Falls Church, Va.

4. Loudoun County, Va.

5. Broomfield County, Colo.

6. San Miguel County, Colo.

7. Pitkin County, Colo.

8. Howard County, Md.

9. Morgan County, Utah

10. Routt County, Colo.

11. Carver County, Minn.

12. Sublette County, Wyo.

13. Teton County, Wyo.

14. Fairfax County, Va.

15. Hunterdon County, N.J.

16. Hamilton County, Ind.

17. Delaware County, Ohio

18. Sioux County, Iowa

19. Ozaukee County, Wis.

20. Morris County, N.J.

21. San Juan County, Wash.

22. Dallas County, Iowa

23. Nantucket County, Mass.

24. Elbert County, Colo.

25. Dukes County, Mass.

Read more about the ranking methodology here.