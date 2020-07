231 top maternity hospitals, state by state

Newsweek has released its annual list of the best maternity hospitals in the U.S., which includes 231 hospitals across 36 states.

Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group to compile the list of hospitals that demonstrate excellence in maternity care. To be considered for the list, hospitals had to demonstrate they must Leapfrog's standard for the following measures: early elective delivery; nulliparous, term singleton, vertex cesarean sections, episiotomy; newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge; and appropriate deep venous thrombosis prophylaxis in women undergoing cesarean delivery. Read more about the methodology here.

Below are the 231 hospitals that made the list, organized by state.

Alabama

Princeton Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham)

Vaughan Regional Medical Center (Selma)

Arizona

Shea Medical Center (Scottsdale)

Yuma Regional Medical Center

California

Adventist Health Lodi Memorial

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (Colton)

Contra Costa Regional Medical Center (Martinez)

Dominican Hospital (Santa Cruz)

Enloe Medical Center (Chico)

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Modesto Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Panorama Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center

Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta

Los Angeles County - Olive View UCLA Medical Center (Sylmar)

Marian Regional Medical Center (Santa Maria)

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles)

Mercy Hospital of Folsom

Natividad Medical Center (Salinas)

NorthBay Medical Center (Fairfield)

Northbridge Hospital Medical Center - Roscoe Boulevard Campus

Petaluma Valley Hospital

Pomerado Hospital (Poway)

Scripps Memorial Hospital of Encinitas

Sharp Grossmont Hospital (La Mesa)

St. Elizabeth Community Hospital (Red Bluff)

Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare (Pleasanton)

Tri-City Medical Center of Oceanside

UC San Diego Health Hillcrest - Hillcrest Medical Center (San Diego)

UC San Diego Health La Jolla - Jacobs Medical Center and Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center

University of California Davis Medical Center (Sacramento)

University of California Irvine Health (Orange)

Colorado

Centura Health Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Centura Health - Avista Adventist Hospital (Louisville)

Centura Health - Littleton Adventist Hospital

Denver Health Medical Center

Longmont United Hospital

Lutheran Medical Center (Wheat Ridge)

North Suburban Medical Center (Thornton)

Rose Medical Center (Denver)

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (Frisco)

St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center (Grand Junction)

Delaware

ChristianaCare - Christiana Hospital (Newark)

District of Columbia

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

Florida

AdventHealth Sebring

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

St. Joseph's Hospital - South (Riverview)

Tampa General Hospital

Georgia

Cartersville Medical Center

Wellstar North Fulton Hospital (Roswell)

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus)

Piedmont Fayette Hospital (Fayetteville)

Piedmont Henry Hospital (Stockbridge)

Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Tanner Medical Center of Carrollton

Wellstar Douglas Hospital (Douglasville)

Hawaii

Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)

Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center (Honolulu)

North Hawaii Community Hospital (Kamuela)

Idaho

St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center

West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell)

Illinois

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)

Mercy Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago)

NorthShore University HealthSystem - Evanston Hospital

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center (Urbana)

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Ottawa)

Rush Copley Medical Center (Aurora)

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (Mattoon)

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia

Swedish Hospital (Chicago)

West Suburban Medical Center (Oak Park)

Indiana

Elkhart General Hospital

Parkview Regional Medical Center (Fort Wayne)

Saint Joseph Health Mishawaka Medical Center

Louisiana

Abbeville General Hospital

Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Thibodaux Regional Health System

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport (Monroe)

Maine

Cary Medical Center (Caribou)

Southern Maine Healthcare (Biddeford)

Mid Coast Hospital (Brunswick)

Northern Light Inland Hospital (Waterville)

York Hospital

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore)

MedStar St. Mary's Hospital (Leonardtown)

University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (La Plata)

Massachusetts

Berkshire Medical Center (Pittsfield)

Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Northampton)

Heywood Hospital (Gardner)

Lowell General Hospital - Main Campus

Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge)

Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital (New Bedford)

Michigan



Bronson Battle Creek

Dickinson County Healthcare System (Iron Mountain)

Henry Ford Allegiance Health (Jackson)

Lakeland Community Hospital Niles

McLaren - Bay Region (Bay City)

Memorial Healthcare (Owosso)

Mercy Health Saint Mary's (Grand Rapids)

Munson Medical Center (Traverse City)

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital (Grand Rapids)

Spectrum Health United Hospital (Greenville)

Mississippi

Garden Park Medical Center (Gulfport)

Missouri

Centerpoint Medical Center (Independence)

Research Medical Center Main Campus (Kansas City)

Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Southeast Hospital (Cape Girardeau)

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis

New Hampshire

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (Dover)

New Jersey

Cooper University Hospital (Camden)

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Inspira Medical Center Elmer

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)

Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Ocean Medical Center (Brick)

Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital (Camden)

Virtua Voorhees Hospital

New Mexico



Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center (Sante Fe)



Lovelace Women's Hospital (Albuquerque)

Memorial Medical Center (Las Cruces)

New York



NYC Health and Hospitals - Woodhull

St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center (Syracuse)

North Carolina

Alamance Regional Medical Center (Burlington)

Atrium Health Cleveland (Shelby)

Duke Regional Hospital (Durham)

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

Harris Regional Hospital (Sylva)

Maria Parham Health (Henderson)

MH Mission Hospital McDowell (Marion)

New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington)

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center (Bolivia)

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center (Charlotte)

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Randolph Health (Asheboro)

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center (Elizabeth City)

University of North Carolina Hospitals (Chapel Hill)

Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center

WakeMed Raleigh Campus

North Dakota

Altru Health System (Grand Forks)

Ohio

Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Cleveland Clinic Health System - Fairview Hospital

Fisher-Titus Medical Center (Nowalk)

Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital

Mercy Medical Center (Canton)

MetroHealth Medical Center (Cleveland)

Mount Carmel Grove City

Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital (Westerville)

Ohio Health - Marion General Hospital

OhioHealth - O'Bleness Hospital (Athens)

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware)

OhioHealth Grant Medical Center (Columbus)

OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

Summa Health, Barberton Campus

Oklahoma

Mercy Hospital Ada

Oregon

Asante Three Rivers Medical Center (Grants Pass)

CHI Mercy Health Mercy Medical Center (Roseburg)

Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center (Clackamas)

Sky Lakes Medical Center (Klamath Falls)

Pennsylvania

Abington Memorial Hospital

Butler Memorial Hospital

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital

Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)

Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono (East Stroudsburg)

Meadville Medical Center

UPMC Harrisburg

WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital

Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg)

Rhode Island

Landmark Medical Center (Woonsocket)

South Carolina

Mount Pleasant Hospital

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital (Clinton)

Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital (Seneca)

Tennessee

Cumberland Medical Center (Crossville)

Erlanger East Hospital (Chattanooga)

LeConte Medical Center (Sevierville)

Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland Main Campus

Texas

Central Texas Medical Center (San Marcos)



Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin)

Hill Country Memorial (Fredericksburg)

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital

Peterson Regional Medical Center (Kerrville)

St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

United Regional Health Care System (Wichita Falls)

Utah

Logan Regional Hospital

McKay-Dee Hospital Center

Virginia

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth)

LewisGale Hospital - Montgomery (Blacksburg)

Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville)

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)

Virginia Hospital Center - Arlington Health System

Washington

Harrison Medical Center - Silverdale

Highline Medical Center (Burien)

Northwest Hospital and Medical Center (Seattle)

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center (Vancouver)

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center (Longview)

St. Francis Hospital of Federal Way

Swedish Health Services Issaquah

Wisconsin

Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay)

Watertown Regional Medical Center

