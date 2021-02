217 top maternity hospitals, state by state

Newsweek has released its annual list of the best maternity hospitals in the U.S., which includes 217 hospitals across 36 states.

Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group to compile the list of hospitals that demonstrate excellence in maternity care. To be considered for the list, hospitals had to demonstrate they meet Leapfrog's standards for excellence in maternity care: low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries, and follow important protocols to protect moms and babies. Read more about the methodology here.

Below are the 217 hospitals that made the list, organized by state.

Arizona

Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix

Banner Del E Webb Medical Center (Sun City West)

Banner Desert Medical Center (Mesa)

Banner Casa Grande Medical Center

Havasu Regional Medical Center (Lake Havasu City)

Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Shea Medical Center (Scottsdale)

Verde Valley Medical Center (Cottonwood)

California

Corona Regional Medical Center

El Camino Hospital Los Gatos

Enloe Medical Center (Chico)

Kaiser Antioch Medical Center

Kaiser Baldwin Park Medical Center

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Kaiser Roseville Medical Center

Kaiser San Francisco Medical Center

Kaiser San Jose Medical Center

Kaiser Santa Rosa Medical Center

Kaiser Walnut Creek Medical Center

Kaiser West Los Angeles Medical Center

Kaiser Downey Medical Center

Kaiser Fontana Medical Center

Kaiser Los Angeles Medical Center

Kaiser Ontario Medical Center

Kaiser Panorama City Medical Center

Kaiser Redwood City Medical Center

Kaiser San Diego Medical Center

Kaiser Santa Clara Medical Center

Kaiser South Sacramento Medical Center

Kaiser Vacaville Medical Center

Kaiser Vallejo Medical Center

Loma Linda University Medical Center-Murrieta

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital

Madera Community Hospital

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center (Laguna Hills)

PIH Health Hospital-Whittier

Pomerado Hospital (Poway)

Scripps Memorial Hospital of Encinitas

Sharp Grossmont Hospital (La Mesa)

Tri-City Medical Center (Oceanside)

University of California Davis Medical Center (Sacramento)

University of California Irvine Health (Orange)

Colorado

Banner Fort Collins Medical Center

Centura Health Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Centura Health Avista Adventist Hospital (Louisville)

Centura Health Littleton Adventist Hospital

Centura Health Longmont United Hospital

Centura Health Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango)

Centura Health St. Francis Medical Center (Colorado Springs)

East Morgan County Hospital (Brush)

Good Samaritan medical Center (Lafayette)

Lutheran Medical Center (Wheat Ridge)

McKee Medical Center (Loveland)

St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center (Grand Junction)

Sterling Regional MedCenter

Connecticut

Johnson Memorial Medical Center (Stafford Springs)

The William W. Backus Hospital (Norwich)

University of Connecticut Health Center, John Dempsey Hospital (Farmington)

Delaware

Bayhealth Kent Campus (Dover)

Florida

AdventHealth DeLand

AdventHealth Tampa

Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Sacred Heart Hospital on The Emerald Coast (Miramar Beach)

St. Lucie Medical Center (Port St. Lucie)

Tampa General Hospital

Georgia

Meadows Regional Medical Center (Vidalia)

Piedmont Fayette Hospital (Fayetteville)

Tanner Medical Center of Carrollton

Hawaii

Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)

Idaho

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (Idaho Falls)

St. Luke's Hospital Nampa Medical Center

St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center (Twin Falls)

St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center

Illinois

Rush Copley Medical Center (Aurora)

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (Mattoon)

West Suburban Medical Center (Oak Park)

Indiana

DeKalb Memorial Hospital (Auburn)

Elkhart General Hospital

Hancock Regional Hospital (Greenfield)

La Porte Hospital

Memorial Hospital of South Bend

Saint Joseph Health Mishawaka Medical Center

Iowa

Genesis Medical Center-Davenport

Maine

Cary Medical Center (Caribou)

Franklin Memorial Hospital (Farmington)

Mid Coast Hospital (Brunswick)

Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital (Presque Isle)

York Hospital

Maryland

Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis)

Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland)

Meritus Medical Center (Hagerstown)

Massachusetts

Berkshire Medical Center (Pittsfield)

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

CHA Cambridge Hospital

Emerson Hospital (Concord)

Heywood Hospital (Gardner)

Lowell General Hospital-Main Campus

Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital (New Bedford)

Michigan

Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo)

Ascension River District Hospital (East China)

Bronson Battle Creek

Lakeland Community Hospital Niles

McLaren-Bay Region (Bay City)

Mercy Health Saint Mary's (Grand Rapids)

Mississippi

Methodist Olive Branch Hospital

Missouri

Freeman Health System (Joplin)

Mercy Hospital Jefferson (Festus)

Southeast Hospital (Cape Girardeau)

Montana

Billings Clinic



Community Medical Center (Missoula)

Nevada

Renown Regional Medical Center (Reno)

Rome Memorial Hospital

St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center (Syracuse)

New Hampshire

Portsmouth Regional Hospital

New Jersey

Ocean Medical Center (Brick)



Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick)

University Hospital (Newark)

North Carolina

Alamance Regional Medical Center (Burlington)

Atrium Health Cabarrus (Concord)

Atrium Health Cleveland (Shelby)

Atrium Health Pineville (Charlotte)

Atrium Health Stanly (Albemarle)

Atrium Health Union (Monroe)

Central Carolina Hospital (Sanford)

Catawba Valley Medical Center (Hickory)

Harris Regional Hospital (Sylva)



MH Mission Hospital McDowell (Marion)

Mission Hospital (Asheville)

Nash Hospitals (Rocky Mount)



New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington)



Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center (Charlotte)

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center (Elizabeth City)

University of North Carolina Hospitals (Chapel Hill)

Vidant Duplin Hospital (Kenansville)

WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Wayne UNC Health Care (Goldsboro)

Ohio

Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Aultman Orrville Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Health System Fairview Hospital (Cleveland)

Cleveland Clinic Health System Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

Fisher-Titus Medical Center (Norwalk)

Mercy Medical Center (Canton)

Miami Valley Hospital South (Centerville)

OhioHealth Grant Medical Center (Columbus)

Summa Health, Akron Campus

Summa Health, Barberton Campus

Oklahoma

Ascension St. John Owasso

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Mercy Hospital Ada

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Oregon

Asante Ashland Community Hospital

CHI Mercy Health Mercy Medical Center (Roseburg)

Providence Medford Medical Center

Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr Hospital

Butler Memorial Hospital

Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)

Meadville Medical Center

Paoli Hospital

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center (Camp Hill)

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)

UPMC Harrisburg

WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital

WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital

Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg)

South Carolina

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston)

Colleton Medical Center (Walterboro)

Mount Pleasant Hospital

Prisma Health Baptist (Columbia)

Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital (Clinton)

Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital (Seneca)

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)

Tennessee

Regional One Health (Memphis)

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Lawrenceburg

Sumner Regional Medical Center (Gallatin)

Williamson Medical Center (Franklin)

Texas

Ascension Seton Hays (Kyle)

Hendrick Health System (Abilene)

Medical City Arlington

Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital

Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center (Houson)

Memorial Hermann Northeast (Humble)

Memorial Hermann Southeast (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights

South Texas Health System Edinburg

Utah

Cedar City Hospital

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)

LDS Hospital (Salt Lake City)

Layton Hospital

Logan Regional Hospital

McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden)

Park City Hospital

Vermont

Rutland Regional Medical Center

Virginia

Bon Secours St. Mary's Medical Center (Richmond)

Riverside Regional Medical Center (Newport News)

Southside Regional Medical Center (Petersburg)

University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)

Winchester Medical Center

Washington

MultiCare Covington Medical Center

MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital (Puyallup)

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center (Vancouver)



St. Anne Hospital (Burien)

St. Elizabeth Hospital (Enumclaw)

St. Francis Hospital of Federal Way

St. Michael Medical Center (Silverdale)

Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire

Wyoming

St. John's Medical Center (Jackson)

