20 top critical access hospitals | 2023

The National Rural Health Association named the top 20 critical access hospitals in the nation in early June.

NRHA ranked hospitals based on results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, which takes into consideration inpatient and outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, and financial metrics. Critical access hospitals have 25 beds or fewer and are located more than 35 miles away from any other hospital.

Here are the top 20 critical access hospitals:

1. Boone County Health Center (Albion, Neb.)

2. Brodstone Healthcare (Superior, Neb.)

3. Carroll County Memorial Hospital (Carrollton, Mo.)

4. Cass Health (Atlantic, Iowa)

5. CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington (N.D.) Medical Center

6. Community Hospital of Anaconda (Mont.)

7. Community Medical Center (Falls City, Neb.)

8. Community Memorial Healthcare (Marysville, Kan.)

9. Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington, Mass.)

10. Fredonia (Kan.) Regional Hospital

11. Hansen Family Hospital (Iowa Falls, Iowa)

12. Howard Memorial Hospital (Nashville, Ark.)

13. Jamestown (N.D.) Regional Medical Center

14. Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Cedar in Menomonie (Wis.)

15. Memorial Health Care Systems (Seward, Neb.)

16. Mobridge (S.D.) Regional Hospital

17. Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege, Neb.)

18. Sanford (N.D.) Mayville Medical Center

19. Towner County Medical Center (Cando, N.D.)

20. Westfields Hospital & Clinic (New Richmond, Wis.)