20 most cost-efficient health systems

Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health is the most cost-efficient health system in the U.S., according to a ranking from the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank.

The cost efficiency metric is a ratio of a health system's mortality rates compared to its Medicare costs. Health systems with the lowest mortality and the lowest costs received the best scores in cost efficiency. For mortality, the Lown Institute used risk-standardized 30- and 90-day mortality for Medicare patients hospitalized between 2016 and 2018. For cost, the organization used 30- and 90-day total risk-standardized Medicare payments for patients hospitalized in 2016 to 2018. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 20 top health systems for cost efficiency, as ranked by the Lown Institute.

1. Centra Health (Lynchburg, Va.)

2. Hawaii Pacific Health (Honolulu)

3. Adventist HealthCare (Gaithersburg, Md.)

4. Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

5. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)

6. Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore)

7. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

8. Allina Health (Minneapolis)

9. Prime Healthcare Services (Ontario, Calif.)

10. MercyOne (West Des Moines, Iowa)

11. Houston Methodist

12. Asante Health System (Medford, Ore.)

13. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Boston)

14. NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)

15. Lifespan (Providence, R.I.)

16. North Memorial Health Care (Robbinsdale, Minn.)

17. St. Charles Health System (Bend, Ore.)

18. Swedish Health Services (Seattle)

19. Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.)

20. Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.)