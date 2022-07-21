20 best midsized US cities to live

Madison, Wis., topped Livability.com's ninth annual list of Top 100 Best Places to Live.

For the ranking, published July 19, Livability.com examined more than 2,300 midsized cities (500,000 population or smaller) based on more than 50 data points in eight categories. Categories ranged from amenities to remote readiness. Other categories were economy, demographics, housing, social and civic capital, education, healthcare, transportation and infrastructure. More information about the methodology is available here.

The 20 best places to live, according to the ranking:

1. Madison, Wis.

2. Ann Arbor, Mich.

3. Rochester, Minn.

4. Naperville, Ill.

5. Overland Park, Kan.

6. Minneapolis

7. Fishers, Ind.

8. Salt Lake City

9. Pittsburgh

10. Carmel, Ind.

11. Fort Collins, Colo.

12. Waukesha, Wis.

13. Franklin, Tenn.

14. Raleigh, N.C.

15. Olympia, Wash.

16. Colorado Springs, Colo.

17. Frederick, Md.

18. McKinney, Texas

19. Asheville, N.C.

20. Omaha, Neb.