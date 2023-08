196 top hospitals for drug communications

Nearly 200 hospitals are the best in the nation for their drug communications, according to CMS' Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data.

CMS shares 10 HCAHPS star ratings based on measures such as care transitions, nurse communication and cleanliness. Every hospital on this list received a five-star summary rating, the highest a facility can achieve.

The rating is based on patient surveys between October 2021 and September 2022, and the data was released July 26. Asterisks indicate discrepancies in the data collection process.

The hospitals that received five stars for communication about medicines in every state:

Alabama

Atmore Community Hospital

Fayette Medical Center

St. Vincent's Chilton (Clanton)

St. Vincent's Blount (Oneonta)

Alaska

673rd Medical Group (Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson)

Arizona

Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)

Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)

Western Regional Medical Center (Goodyear)

Arkansas

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Ashley County Medical Center (Crossett)

Chambers Memorial Hospital (Danville)

Crossridge Community Hospital (Wynne)

Fayetteville AR VA Medical Center

California

60th Medical Group (Travis Air Force Base)

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley

Banner Lassen Medical Center (Susanville)

Chinese Hospital (San Francisco)

Docs Surgical Hospital (Los Angeles)

Fresno Surgical Hospital

Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)

NMC San Diego

Palo Alto VA Medical Center

Tahoe Forest Hospital (Truckee)

Colorado

Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District (Meeker)

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (Salida)

VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (Aurora)

Connecticut

West Haven VA Medical Center

Florida

96th Medical Group (Eglin Air Force Base)

Jackson Hospital (Marianna)

Georgia

Bacon County Hospital (Alma)

Dwight Eisenhower Army Medical Center (Fort Gordon)

Jefferson Hospital (Louisville)

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)

Idaho

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center (Mountain Home)

Illinois

Midwestern Medical Center (Galena)

Midwestern Regional Medical Center (Zion)

St. Joseph Memorial Hospital (Murphysboro)

Valley West Community Hospital (Sandwich)

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)*

Indiana

Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola)

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Parkview Noble Hospital (Kendallville)

Perry County Memorial Hospital (Tell City)

Iowa

Burgess Health Center (Onawa)

Cherokee Regional Medical Center

Floyd County Medical Center (Charles City)

Iowa City VA Medical Center

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond

VA Central Iowa Healthcare System (Des Moines)

Veterans Memorial Hospital (Waukon)

Waverly Health Center

Kansas

Community Memorial Healthcare (Marysville)

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)

Manhattan Surgical Hospital

Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas (Galena)

Salina Surgical Hospital

Kentucky

Saint Joseph Berea

Louisiana

Avala Hospital (Covington)

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital (Fort Polk)

Christus Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)

Franklin Medical Center (Winnsboro)

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)

Our Lady of the Lake Surgical Hospital (Slidell)

St. Bernard Parish Hospital (Chalmette)

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

Maine

LincolnHealth (Damariscotta)

Millinocket Regional Hospital

Togus VA Medical Center (Augusta)

Massachusetts

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Michigan

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center

Karmanos Cancer Center (Detroit)

MyMichigan Medical Center Clare

Scheurer Hospital (Pigeon)

Sparrow Carson Hospital (Carson City)

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Minnesota

Lakewood Health System (Staples)

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

Northfield Hospital

River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St. Peter)

Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)

St. Gabriel's Hospital (Little Falls)

Welia Health (Mora)

Mississippi

81st Medical Group (Keesler Air Force Base)

Missouri

Columbia VA Medical Center

Community Hospital Association (Fairfax)

Cox Barton County Hospital (Lamar)

General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital (Fort Leonard Wood)

Hedrick Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Lafayette Regional Health Center (Lexington)

Montana

VA Montana Healthcare System (Fort Harrison)

Nebraska

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

MidWest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)

St. Francis Memorial Hospital (West Point)

York General Hospital

Nevada

Banner Churchill Community Hospital (Fallon)

New Hampshire

Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon)

New Mexico

Artesia General Hospital

New York

Albany VA Medical Center

Keller Army Community Hospital (West Point)

VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System (Montrose)

North Carolina

Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center

Chatham Hospital (Siler City)

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

North Dakota

Fargo VA Medical Center

Ohio

88th Medical Group (Wright-Patterson Air Force Base)

Cleveland-Wade Park VA Medical Center

Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)

Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

Wyandot Memorial Hospital (Upper Sandusky)

Oklahoma

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (Talihina)

Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Integris Miami Hospital

McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Sequoyah County-City of Sallisaw Hospital

Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital

Oregon

Portland VA Medical Center

Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital

Samaritan Albany General Hospital

Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital

Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital (Newport)

Pennsylvania

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona)

Lebanon VA Medical Center

OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

South Carolina

Charleston VA Medical Center

South Dakota

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital

Sioux Falls VA Medical Center

VA Black Hills Healthcare System-Fort Meade

Tennessee

Saint Thomas Hospital for Spinal Surgery (Nashville)

Unity Medical Center (Manchester)

Texas

Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis (Luling)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Pflugerville

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Baylor Scott and White Surgical Hospital at Sherman

Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio

Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin)

Hill Regional Hospital (Hillsboro)

Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)

Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood

Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

The Physicians Centre Hospital (Bryan)

Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital (Houston)

William Beaumont Army Medical Center (Fort Bliss)

Wise Health System (Fort Worth)

Utah

Park City Hospital

VA Salt Lake City Healthcare-George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center

Vermont

Copley Hospital (Morrisville)

Mt. Ascutney Hospital (Windsor)

White River Junction VA Medical Center

Virginia

Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

Lonesome Pine Hospital (Big Stone Gap)

Buchanan General Hospital (Grundy)

Washington

Madigan Army Medical Center (Fort Lewis)

Providence Mount Carmel Hospital (Colville)

Spokane VA Medical Center

VA Puget Sound Healthcare System (Seattle)

WhidbeyHealth Medical Center (Coupeville)

West Virginia

Beckley VA Medical Center

Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Welch Community Hospital

Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)

Wisconsin

Columbus Community Hospital

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie du Chien)

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

Madison VA Medical Center

Milwaukee VA Medical Center*

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

Richland Hospital (Richland Center)

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie du Sac)

Southwest Health Center (Platteville)

Stoughton Hospital Association

Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)

Waupun Memorial Hospital

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)*

Wyoming

Johnson County Healthcare Center (Buffalo)

Summit Medical Center (Casper)