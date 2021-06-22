17 healthcare companies ranked best places to work on Glassdoor

Job and recruiting site Glassdoor released the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Award, honoring the 100 best places to work in the U.S. in 2021.
The ratings are based on anonymous employee feedback on their employer.
Here's how healthcare companies ranked among 100 businesses:
No. 19: Emanate Health (Covina, Calif.)
No. 24: Johnson & Johnson
No. 39: Pfizer
No. 40: CoverMyMeds
No. 41: Intuitive
No. 42: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)
No. 47: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)
No. 61: Merck
No. 65: Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)
No. 69: CHG Healthcare (Midvale, Utah)
No. 74: Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
No. 75: Health Catalyst
No. 78: Bristol Myers Squibb
No. 87: Eli Lilly and Co.
No. 90: MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)
No. 98: Novartis
No. 99: Trilogy Health Services (Louisville, Ky.)