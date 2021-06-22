17 healthcare companies ranked best places to work on Glassdoor

Job and recruiting site Glassdoor released the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Award, honoring the 100 best places to work in the U.S. in 2021.

The ratings are based on anonymous employee feedback on their employer.

Here's how healthcare companies ranked among 100 businesses:

No. 19: Emanate Health (Covina, Calif.)

No. 24: Johnson & Johnson

No. 39: Pfizer

No. 40: CoverMyMeds

No. 41: Intuitive

No. 42: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

No. 47: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

No. 61: Merck

No. 65: Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

No. 69: CHG Healthcare (Midvale, Utah)

No. 74: Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

No. 75: Health Catalyst

No. 78: Bristol Myers Squibb

No. 87: Eli Lilly and Co.

No. 90: MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

No. 98: Novartis

No. 99: Trilogy Health Services (Louisville, Ky.)