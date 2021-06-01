15 top-paid S&P 500 healthcare CEOs

The CEO of Regeneron was the top-paid CEO leading an S&P 500 healthcare company in 2020, according to a ranking from The Wall Street Journal.

For its CEO pay analysis, The Wall Street Journal used information from corporate proxy statements that S&P 500 companies filed through May for fiscal years ending after June 30, 2020. The data was collected by MyLogIQ. Pay data includes equity awards.

Here are the 15 healthcare CEOs with the highest pay on The Wall Street Journal's index for 2020.

1. Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD, CEO of Regeneron: $135.4 million

2. Javier Rodriguez, CEO of Davita: $73.4 million

3. Samuel Hazen, CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare: $30.4 million

4. Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson: $29.6 million

5. Marc Casper, CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific: $26.4 million

6. Ari Bousbib, CEO of Iqvia: $25.6 million

7. Michael Neidorff, CEO of Centene: $25 million

8. Richard Gonzalez, CEO of AbbVie: $24 million

9. David Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly: $23.7 million

10. Larry Merlo, CEO of CVS Health: $23 million

11. Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck: $22.1 million

12. Albert Bourla, PhD, CEO of Pfizer: $21 million

13. Robert Ford, CEO of Abbott Laboratories: $20.5 million

14. Giovanni Caforio, CEO of Bristol Myers Squibb: $20.2 million

15. Robert Bradway, CEO of Amgen: $20.1 million

Read the full list here.