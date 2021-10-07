15 people in healthcare among Forbes' 400 richest people in America

Listen
Fifteen people in healthcare made Forbes' 2021 ranking of the 400 richest people in America.
For its rankings, Forbes calculated net worth using stock prices and exchange rates from Sept. 3. The 400 wealthiest Americans' collective fortune increased 40 percent over the last year to $4.5 trillion. The minimum net worth to make the list rose $800 million to $2.9 billion.
Below are the richest Americans in healthcare:
- Thomas Frist Jr. and family — $20.8 billion
Source: founder of Hospital Corp.
Overall rank: 35
- Li Ge — $11.6 billion
Source: cofounder and chair of WuXi AppTec
Overall rank: 59
- Carl Cook — $10.8 billion
Source: CEO of Cook Group
Overall rank: 66
- Patrick Soon-Shiong — $8.9 billion
Source: inventor of cancer drug Abraxane
Overall rank: 89
- Reinhold Schmieding — $7.8 billion
Source: founder of Arthrex, an orthopedic surgical tools company
Overall rank: 115
- Ronda Stryker — $7.5 billion
Source: director of Stryker Corp., a medical device and software company
Overall rank: 117
- Judy Faulkner — $6.5 billion
Source: CEO and founder of Epic
Overall rank: 147
- John Brown — $5.9 billion
Source: ran Stryker Corp. for 32 years before retirement
Overall rank: 176
- Timothy Springer, PhD — $5.9 billion
Source: immunologist and professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Boston-based Harvard Medical School
Overall rank: 176
- Noubar Afeyan — $5 billion
Source: founder and CEO of life sciences innovation firm Flagship Pioneering
Overall rank: 212
- Robert Langer, PhD — $4.9 billion
Source: professor at Cambridge-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he leads Langer Lab
Overall rank: 222
- John Stryker — $4.9 billion
Source: grandfather founded Stryker Corp.
Overall rank: 240
- Hao Hong — $3.8 billion
Source: chair of Asymchem Laboratories
Overall rank: 300
- Pat Stryker — $3.4 billion
Source: grandfather founded Stryker Corp.
Overall rank: 340
- Alice Schwartz — $3.2 billion
Source: founder of Bio-Rad Laboratories
Overall rank: 363