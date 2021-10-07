15 people in healthcare among Forbes' 400 richest people in America

Fifteen people in healthcare made Forbes' 2021 ranking of the 400 richest people in America.

For its rankings, Forbes calculated net worth using stock prices and exchange rates from Sept. 3. The 400 wealthiest Americans' collective fortune increased 40 percent over the last year to $4.5 trillion. The minimum net worth to make the list rose $800 million to $2.9 billion.

Below are the richest Americans in healthcare:

  1. Thomas Frist Jr. and family — $20.8 billion
    Source: founder of Hospital Corp.
    Overall rank: 35

  2. Li Ge — $11.6 billion
    Source: cofounder and chair of WuXi AppTec
    Overall rank: 59

  3. Carl Cook — $10.8 billion
    Source: CEO of Cook Group
    Overall rank: 66

  4. Patrick Soon-Shiong — $8.9 billion
    Source: inventor of cancer drug Abraxane
    Overall rank: 89

  5. Reinhold Schmieding — $7.8 billion
    Source: founder of Arthrex, an orthopedic surgical tools company
    Overall rank: 115

  6. Ronda Stryker — $7.5 billion
    Source: director of Stryker Corp., a medical device and software company
    Overall rank: 117

  7. Judy Faulkner — $6.5 billion
    Source: CEO and founder of Epic
    Overall rank: 147

  8. John Brown — $5.9 billion
    Source: ran Stryker Corp. for 32 years before retirement
    Overall rank: 176

  9. Timothy Springer, PhD — $5.9 billion
    Source: immunologist and professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Boston-based Harvard Medical School
    Overall rank: 176

  10. Noubar Afeyan — $5 billion
    Source: founder and CEO of life sciences innovation firm Flagship Pioneering
    Overall rank: 212

  11. Robert Langer, PhD — $4.9 billion
    Source: professor at Cambridge-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he leads Langer Lab
    Overall rank: 222

  12. John Stryker — $4.9 billion
    Source: grandfather founded Stryker Corp.
    Overall rank: 240

  13. Hao Hong — $3.8 billion
    Source: chair of Asymchem Laboratories
    Overall rank: 300

  14. Pat Stryker — $3.4 billion
    Source: grandfather founded Stryker Corp.
    Overall rank: 340

  15. Alice Schwartz — $3.2 billion
    Source: founder of Bio-Rad Laboratories
    Overall rank: 363

