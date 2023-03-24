15 most, least innovative states

A new examination of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for innovation-friendliness factors a number of key indicators, from the share of STEM professionals to research and development spending per capita to tech-company density.

The ranking comes from WalletHub, which looked at 22 weighted metrics to calculate each state's innovation index score. Metrics range from projected STEM job demand by 2030; invention patents per capita; and tax-friendliness, among other factors.

Below are the top 15 cities and bottom 15 cities with their respective scores. The complete ranking and scoring can be found here.

The most innovative

1. Washington, D.C. — 77.12

2. Massachusetts — 75.48

3. Washington — 67.39

4. Maryland — 65.11

5. California — 64.72

6. Colorado — 64.13

7. Virginia — 61.27

8. Delaware — 54.19

9. New Hampshire — 53.53

10. New Jersey — 51.54

11. Utah — 51.29

12. Oregon — 49.46

13. New Mexico — 48.66

14. Connecticut — 48.24

15. Texas — 46.65

The least innovative

37. Tennessee — 34.56

38. Kansas — 32.69

39. Maine — 31.98

40. Montana — 31.64

41. Alaska — 31.42

42. Kentucky — 30.70

43. Iowa — 30.66

44. Nebraska — 30.43

45. South Dakota — 29.94

46. Oklahoma — 29.47

47. Arkansas — 27.97

48. West Virginia — 27.03

49. North Dakota — 26.82

50. Louisiana — 23

51. Mississippi — 21.54