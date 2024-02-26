15 best, worst state capitals to live in

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Not all state capitals are created equally, according to a Feb. 13 analysis from WalletHub

The financial services company compared all 50 state capitals across four metrics: affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life. Data was collected in December from sources including the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, CMS and CDC. Read more about the methodology here

Below, find the 15 best and worst state capitals to live in, according to WalletHub: 

Best: 

1. Austin

2. Madison, Wis. 

3. Raleigh, N.C.

4. Boise, Idaho

5. Atlanta

6. Lincoln, Neb. 

7. Salt Lake City

8. Columbus, Ohio

9.  Denver, Colo. 

10. Concord, N.H.

11. Nashville, Tenn. 

12. Oklahoma City, Okla. 

13. Pierre, S.D. 

14. Bismarck, N.D. 

15. Des Moines, Iowa

Worst: 

1. Trenton, N.J. 

2. Augusta, Maine

3. Jackson, Miss. 

4. Baton Rouge, La. 

5. Hartford, Conn. 

6. Dover, Del. 

7. Montgomery, Ala. 

8. Little Rock, Ark. 

9. Lansing, Mich. 

10. Carson City, Nev. 

11. Charleston, W.Va. 

12. Harrisburg, Pa. 

13. Indianapolis

14. Frankfort, Ky. 

15. Topeka, Kan.

