15 'best jobs that help people,' per US News: Nurse practitioner is No. 1

Nurse practitioner toppedU.S. News & World Report's "2023 Best Jobs That Help People" list.

The list, released March 7, includes jobs that "enhance people's well-being and help them accomplish their personal goals, big or small," said U.S. News.

The publication also previously ranked nurse practitioner first on its 2023 list of best healthcare jobs.

To determine the best jobs that help people, U.S. News said it examined its Best Jobs ranking and selected jobs that had strong salaries and job growth prospects, and whose principal tasks involved the direct assistance of people. Salary data is based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the 15 best jobs that help people, as ranked by U.S. News:

1. Nurse practitioner

2. Physician assistant

3. Physical therapist

4. Dentist

5. Veterinarian

6. Physician

7. Orthodontist

8. Registered nurse

9. Occupational therapy assistant

10. Financial adviser

11. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

12. Speech language pathologist

13. Psychiatrist

14. Optometrist

15. Pediatrician