15 best healthcare companies for career growth

LinkedIn has named 65 companies among the best to grow a career — including 15 companies in the healthcare, insurance, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries.

The platform released two lists April 16: one for midsize workplaces with 250 to 5,000 employees, which included 15 companies; and one for large workplaces with more than 5,000 employees, which included 50 companies.

LinkedIn Talent Insights were used to rank companies on eight pillars that "have been shown to lead to career progression," according to the platform: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background and employee presence. In order to be eligible, companies must have an attrition rate of less than 10% and could not have laid off 10% or more of their workforce between Jan. 1, 2023, and the list launch. Read more about the methodology here.

These 10 large and five midsize healthcare workplaces made the cut; they are listed alongside their cross-industry rank.

Large workplaces:

UnitedHealth Group (#6)





Moderna (#9)





Elevance Health (#16)





Eli Lilly and Company (#17)





Bristol Myers Squibb (#28)





Takeda (#32)





Vertex Pharmaceuticals (#37)





Regeneron (#39)





Boehringer Ingelheim (#43)





Medtronic (#50)

Midsize workplaces: