100 top critical access hospitals, by state

The Chartis Center for Rural Health recently released its annual list of the top 100 critical access hospitals in the U.S.

To determine the 2022 list, the Chartis Center used the Hospital Strength Index, which assesses performance in eight areas: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.

The top 100 critical access hospitals in the U.S.:

Arkansas

Baptist Health-Heber Springs

Stone County Medical Center (Mountain View)



Colorado

Gunnison Valley Health

Mount San Rafael Hospital (Trinidad)

Wray Community District Hospital

Idaho

St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center (Ketchum)

Illinois

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)



Iowa

Kossuth Regional Health Center (Algona)

UnityPoint Health Anamosa-Jones Regional Medical Center

Cass County Memorial Hospital (Atlantic)

Audubon County Memorial Hospital

Greater Regional Medical Center (Creston)

Avera Holy Family Hospital (Estherville)

UnityPoint Health-Grundy County Memorial Hospital (Grundy Center)

Guthrie County Hospital (Guthrie Center)

Myrtue Medical Center (Harlan)

Hansen Family Hospital (Iowa Falls)

Knoxville Hospital & Clinics

Floyd Valley Healthcare (Le Mars)

Ringgold County Hospital (Mount Ayr)

Orange City Area Health System

Clarke County Hospital (Osceola)

Pella Regional Health Center

Loring Hospital (Sac City)

Sioux Center Health

Washington County Hospital

Indiana

Decatur County Memorial Hospital (Greensburg)

Kansas

Coffey County Hospital (Burlington)

Fredonia Regional Hospital

Graham County Hospital (Hill City)

Kingman Healthcare Center

Community Memorial Healthcare (Marysville)

Artesian Valley Health System (Meade)

Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital

Osborne County Memorial Hospital

Gove County Medical Center (Quinter)

Sabetha Community Hospital

Smith County Memorial Hospital (Smith Center)

Washington County Hospital

Louisiana

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital (Raceland)

Massachusetts

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)

Michigan

Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital

Aspirus Ironwood Hospital

UP Health System-Bell (Ishpeming)

Minnesota

Meeker County Memorial Hospital (Litchfield)

Sanford Luverne Medical Center

Pipestone County Medical Center & Family Clinic Avera

LifeCare Medical Center (Roseau)

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Waseca

Montana

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Fallon Medical Complex (Baker)

Barrett Hospital & HealthCare (Dillon)

Livingston HealthCare

Phillips County Hospital (Malta)

North Valley Hospital (Whitefish)

Nebraska

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Memorial Community Health (Aurora)

Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services

Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege)

Chase County Community Hospital (Imperial)

Kimball Health Services

CHI Health St. Mary's (Nebraska City)

Howard County Medical Center (St. Paul)

Memorial Health Care Systems (Seward)

Brodstone Memorial Hospital (Superior)

New Mexico

Miners Colfax Medical Center (Raton)

Nevada

Grover C Dils Medical Center (Caliente)

North Dakota

Towner County Medical Center (Cando)

Pembina County Memorial Hospital (Cavalier)

CHI St Alexius Health Dickinson Medical Center (Dickinson)

Jacobson Memorial Hospital & Care Center (Elgin)

Sakakawea Medical Center (Hazen)

West River Health Services (Hettinger)

Jamestown Regional Medical Center

Linton Hospital

Oregon

Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Enterprise)

Blue Mountain Hospital District (John Day)

Grande Ronde Hospital (La Grande)

Pennsylvania

Penn Highlands Elk (St. Mary's)



South Dakota

Faulkton Area Medical Center

Madison Regional Health

Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital (Miller)

Mobridge Regional Hospital

Philip Health Services

Community Memorial Hospital Avera (Redfield)

Sanford Vermillion Medical Center

Utah

San Juan Hospital (Monticello)

Garfield Memorial Hospital (Panguitch)

Virgina

Shenandoah Memorial Hospital (Woodstock)

Washington

Providence Mount Carmel Hospital (Colville)

Wisconsin

Aspirus Langlade Hospital (Antigo)

Black River Memorial Hospital (Black River Falls)|

Ascension Calumet Hospital (Chilton)

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Red Cedar in Menomonie

Westfields Hospital & Clinic (New Richmond)

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital (Oconto Falls)

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca

Wyoming

Johnson County Healthcare Center (Buffalo)