100 hardest-working cities in America

The hardest working cities in the U.S. aren't the biggest. New York City barely makes the top 100, according to a recent ranking from WalletHub.
The personal finance website compared the 116 most-populated cities using direct work factors, including average workweek hours, employment rate and worker engagement, and indirect work factors, including average commute, average volunteer hours and average leisure time per day. Read more about the methodology here.
These 100 cities are the most hardworking, according to WalletHub's analysis:
1. San Francisco
2. Anchorage, Alaska
3. Irving, Texas
4. Virginia Beach, Va.
5. Washington, D.C.
6. Sioux Falls, S.D.
7. Norfolk, Va.
8. Cheyenne, Wyo.
9. Dallas
10. Austin, Texas
11. Nashville, Tenn.
12. Plano, Texas
13. Chesapeake, Va.
14. Billings, Mont.
15. Chandler, Ariz.
16. Denver, Colo.
17. Corpus Christi, Texas
18. Scottsdale, Ariz.
19. Fort Worth, Texas
20. Garland, Texas
21. Aurora, Colo.
22. Arlington, Texas
23. Omaha, Neb.
24. Seattle
25. Gilbert, Ariz.
26. Tampa, Fla.
27. Houston, Texas
28. Durham, N.C.
29. San Jose, Calif.
30. Raleigh, N.C.
31. Fremont, Calif.
32. Salt Lake City
33. Manchester, N.H.
34. Boise, Idaho
35. Boston
36. Oklahoma City
37. Jersey City, N.J.
38. Honolulu
39. St. Petersburg, Fla.
40. Jacksonville, Fla.
41. Atlanta
42. Little Rock, Ark.
43. Laredo, Texas
44. Phoenix
45. Orlando, Fla.
46. Kansas City, Mo.
47. Portland, Maine
48. Charlotte, N.C.
49. Fargo, N.D.
50. Oakland, Calif.
51. Indianapolis, Ind.
52. Minneapolis, Minn.
53. Colorado Springs, Colo.
54. Miami
55. Tulsa, Okla.
56. Glendale, Az.
57. El Paso, Texas
58. Fort Wayne, Ind.
59. Des Moines, Iowa
60. Wichita, Kan.
61. San Diego
62. Lincoln, Neb.
63. San Antonio
64. Louisville, Ky.
65. Baltimore
66. Lubbock, Texas
67. Irvine, Calif.
68. St. Paul, Minn.
69. Portland, Ore.
70. Santa Ana, Calif.
71. Anaheim, Calif.
72. Columbus, Ohio
73. St. Louis
74. Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
75. Mesa, Ariz.
76. Chula Vista, Calif.
77. Los Angeles
78. Long Beach, Calif.
79. Winston-Salem, N.C.
80. Birmingham, Ala.
81. Hialeah, Fla.
82. Reno, Nev.
83. Madison, Wis.
84. Jackson, Miss.
85. Cincinnati, Ohio
86. Chicago
87. New Orleans, La.
88. Bakersfield, Calif.
89. Pittsburgh
90. Henderson, Nev.
91. Wilmington, Del.
92. Philadelphia
93. Memphis, Tenn.
94. Charleston, W.Va.
95. Sacramento, Calif.
96. Riverside, Calif.
97. Albuquerque, N.M.
98. Baton Rouge, La.
99. New York City
100. Greensboro, N.C.