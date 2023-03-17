100 hardest-working cities in America

The hardest working cities in the U.S. aren't the biggest. New York City barely makes the top 100, according to a recent ranking from WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared the 116 most-populated cities using direct work factors, including average workweek hours, employment rate and worker engagement, and indirect work factors, including average commute, average volunteer hours and average leisure time per day. Read more about the methodology here.





These 100 cities are the most hardworking, according to WalletHub's analysis:

1. San Francisco

2. Anchorage, Alaska

3. Irving, Texas

4. Virginia Beach, Va.

5. Washington, D.C.

6. Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. Norfolk, Va.

8. Cheyenne, Wyo.

9. Dallas

10. Austin, Texas

11. Nashville, Tenn.

12. Plano, Texas

13. Chesapeake, Va.

14. Billings, Mont.

15. Chandler, Ariz.

16. Denver, Colo.

17. Corpus Christi, Texas

18. Scottsdale, Ariz.

19. Fort Worth, Texas

20. Garland, Texas

21. Aurora, Colo.

22. Arlington, Texas

23. Omaha, Neb.

24. Seattle

25. Gilbert, Ariz.

26. Tampa, Fla.

27. Houston, Texas

28. Durham, N.C.

29. San Jose, Calif.

30. Raleigh, N.C.

31. Fremont, Calif.

32. Salt Lake City

33. Manchester, N.H.

34. Boise, Idaho

35. Boston

36. Oklahoma City

37. Jersey City, N.J.

38. Honolulu

39. St. Petersburg, Fla.

40. Jacksonville, Fla.

41. Atlanta

42. Little Rock, Ark.

43. Laredo, Texas

44. Phoenix

45. Orlando, Fla.

46. Kansas City, Mo.

47. Portland, Maine

48. Charlotte, N.C.

49. Fargo, N.D.

50. Oakland, Calif.

51. Indianapolis, Ind.

52. Minneapolis, Minn.

53. Colorado Springs, Colo.

54. Miami

55. Tulsa, Okla.

56. Glendale, Az.

57. El Paso, Texas

58. Fort Wayne, Ind.

59. Des Moines, Iowa

60. Wichita, Kan.

61. San Diego

62. Lincoln, Neb.

63. San Antonio

64. Louisville, Ky.

65. Baltimore

66. Lubbock, Texas

67. Irvine, Calif.

68. St. Paul, Minn.

69. Portland, Ore.

70. Santa Ana, Calif.

71. Anaheim, Calif.

72. Columbus, Ohio

73. St. Louis

74. Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

75. Mesa, Ariz.

76. Chula Vista, Calif.

77. Los Angeles

78. Long Beach, Calif.

79. Winston-Salem, N.C.

80. Birmingham, Ala.

81. Hialeah, Fla.

82. Reno, Nev.

83. Madison, Wis.

84. Jackson, Miss.

85. Cincinnati, Ohio

86. Chicago

87. New Orleans, La.

88. Bakersfield, Calif.

89. Pittsburgh

90. Henderson, Nev.

91. Wilmington, Del.

92. Philadelphia

93. Memphis, Tenn.

94. Charleston, W.Va.

95. Sacramento, Calif.

96. Riverside, Calif.

97. Albuquerque, N.M.

98. Baton Rouge, La.

99. New York City

100. Greensboro, N.C.