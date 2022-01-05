10 worst, best cities for an active lifestyle

San Francisco is the best U.S. city for an active lifestyle, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To determine the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle, WalletHub analysts compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities based on 34 metrics, ranging from average monthly fitness club fees to the share of physically inactive adults. For additional information on the metrics used for the analysis, click here.

Here are the 10 best cities for an active lifestyle, based on the analysis:

1. San Francisco

2. Chicago

3. New York City

4. San Diego

5. Honolulu

6. Los Angeles

7. Portland, Ore.

8. Philadelphia

9. Denver

10. Seattle

Here are the 10 worst cities for an active lifestyle, based on the analysis:

1. North Las Vegas, Nev.

2. Winston-Salem, N.C.

3. Wichita, Kan.

4. Fort Wayne, Ind.

5. Irving, Texas

6. San Bernardino, Calif.

7. Santa Ana, Calif.

8. Newark, N.J.

9. Bakersfield, Calif.

10. Jersey City, N.J.