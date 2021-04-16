10 top-earning states for physicians

Alabama has the highest average annual compensation for physicians, according to Medscape's Physician Compensation Report 2021.

To identify the top-earning states for physicians, Medscape researchers surveyed about 18,000 U.S. physicians in more than 29 specialties. Data was collected from Oct. 6, 2020, through Feb. 11, 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and reflects only full-time salaries. Read more about the methodology here.

The 10 top-earning states based on the report, including ties at Nos. 5 and 8:

1. Alabama: $348,000

2. Kentucky: $340,000

3. Oklahoma: $338,000

4. Indiana: $337,000

5. Missouri: $332,000

5. South Carolina: $332,000

7. Florida: $331,000

8. Georgia: $330,000

8. Iowa: $330,000

10. Tennessee: $329,000

Read the full report here.

