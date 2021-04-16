10 top-earning states for physicians
Alabama has the highest average annual compensation for physicians, according to Medscape's Physician Compensation Report 2021.
To identify the top-earning states for physicians, Medscape researchers surveyed about 18,000 U.S. physicians in more than 29 specialties. Data was collected from Oct. 6, 2020, through Feb. 11, 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and reflects only full-time salaries. Read more about the methodology here.
The 10 top-earning states based on the report, including ties at Nos. 5 and 8:
1. Alabama: $348,000
2. Kentucky: $340,000
3. Oklahoma: $338,000
4. Indiana: $337,000
5. Missouri: $332,000
5. South Carolina: $332,000
7. Florida: $331,000
8. Georgia: $330,000
8. Iowa: $330,000
10. Tennessee: $329,000
Read the full report here.
