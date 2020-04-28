10 states offering the most, least COVID-19 support

Massachusetts has the best support system to protect at-risk populations from COVID-19 of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from WalletHub.

For the analysis, WalletHub assessed each state and the District of Columbia on 17 metrics in three main categories: coronavirus relief and medical services; food and housing assistance; and unemployment support. Researchers determined a weighted average for each state across all metrics. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are 10 states with the most COVID-19 support based on the analysis: 

  1. Massachusetts
  2. District of Columbia
  3. Rhode Island
  4. Maine
  5. North Dakota
  6. New Mexico
  7. Vermont
  8. Colorado
  9. Kentucky
  10. Minnesota

Here are 10 states with the least COVID-19 support based on the analysis: 

  1. North Carolina
  2. Mississippi
  3. Arizona
  4. Georgia
  5. South Carolina
  6. Virginia
  7. Indiana
  8. Florida
  9. Tennessee
  10. Texas

To view the full ranking, click here.

