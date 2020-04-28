10 states offering the most, least COVID-19 support
Massachusetts has the best support system to protect at-risk populations from COVID-19 of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from WalletHub.
For the analysis, WalletHub assessed each state and the District of Columbia on 17 metrics in three main categories: coronavirus relief and medical services; food and housing assistance; and unemployment support. Researchers determined a weighted average for each state across all metrics. Access more information about the methodology here.
Here are 10 states with the most COVID-19 support based on the analysis:
- Massachusetts
- District of Columbia
- Rhode Island
- Maine
- North Dakota
- New Mexico
- Vermont
- Colorado
- Kentucky
- Minnesota
Here are 10 states with the least COVID-19 support based on the analysis:
- North Carolina
- Mississippi
- Arizona
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- Virginia
- Indiana
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Texas
To view the full ranking, click here.
