10 states offering the most, least COVID-19 support

Massachusetts has the best support system to protect at-risk populations from COVID-19 of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from WalletHub.

For the analysis, WalletHub assessed each state and the District of Columbia on 17 metrics in three main categories: coronavirus relief and medical services; food and housing assistance; and unemployment support. Researchers determined a weighted average for each state across all metrics. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are 10 states with the most COVID-19 support based on the analysis:

Massachusetts District of Columbia Rhode Island Maine North Dakota New Mexico Vermont Colorado Kentucky Minnesota

Here are 10 states with the least COVID-19 support based on the analysis:

North Carolina Mississippi Arizona Georgia South Carolina Virginia Indiana Florida Tennessee Texas

To view the full ranking, click here.

