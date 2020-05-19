10 states with the most COVID-19 restrictions

Illinois is the state with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the most and fewest COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 relevant metrics. The metrics ranged from travel restrictions to requirement to wear a face mask in public. Rankings are based on data available as of May 18. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 states with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. Illinois



2. Rhode Island

3. District of Columbia

4. Massachusetts

5. Vermont

6. Hawaii

7. Washington

8. New Mexico

9. New York

10. Michigan

Here are the 10 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. South Dakota

2. Wisconsin

3. Idaho

4. Missouri

5. Utah

6. Wyoming

7. Montana

8. Arizona

9. North Dakota

10. Iowa

