10 states with most essential workers in healthcare

West Virginia has the most essential workers in healthcare, according to a new study.

To rank states, United Way of the National Capital Area examined the number of workers in the 14 sectors defined as essential by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in March. Analysts calculated the percentage of the labor force that is in these essential industries in each state using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below is a list of 10 states with the most essential workers in healthcare, according to the analysis. Note: The list includes ties at Nos. 2, 5 and 8.

1. West Virginia – 7.3 percent

2. North Dakota – 6.7 percent

2. South Dakota – 6.7 percent

4. Delaware – 6.4 percent

5. Pennsylvania – 6.2 percent

5. Massachusetts – 6.2 percent

5. Mississippi – 6.2 percent

8. Louisiana – 6.1 percent

8. Maine – 6.1 percent

8. Minnesota – 6.1 percent

