10 states where hospitals are best, worst at avoiding overuse

Hospitals in the South are worse at avoiding unnecessary tests and procedures than those in the North, according to a ranking from the Lown Institute.

For the 2021 Lown Institute Hospital Index, released May 4, the institute analyzed service use measures at more than 3,100 hospitals. Data in the ranking came from the Medicare claims database and spanned January 2016 to December 2018. Twelve low-value tests and services, such as coronary artery stenting for stable heart disease and head imaging for fainting, were measured.

Hospitals included in the list had to have the capacity to do four or more of the services used in the ranking. Overuse was scored based on the rate of overuse and volume of overuse. To view the full methodology, click here.

Ten states where hospitals are best at avoiding overuse:



1. Vermont

2. Maine

3. Oregon

4. Minnesota

5. South Dakota

6. New Hampshire

7. Rhode Island

8. Massachusetts

9. Idaho

10. Nebraska



Ten states where hospitals are worst at avoiding overuse:

1. Alabama

2. Florida

3. Mississippi

4. Texas

5. Nevada

6. Maryland

7. Kentucky

8. Georgia

9. Arizona

10. Tennessee

