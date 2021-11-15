10 most overweight, obese states in America

West Virginia is the most obese and overweight state in the U.S., according to an analysis released Nov. 15 by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the most obese and overweight states, WalletHub analysts compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., on 31 metrics. The metrics ranged from share of overweight and obese population to obesity-related healthcare costs to share of adults eating less than one serving of fruits/vegetables daily. Each measure was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most overweight state. More information on the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 most obese and overweight states, according to the analysis.

1. West Virginia

2. Mississippi

3. Arkansas

4. Kentucky

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Delaware

8. Louisiana

9. South Carolina

10. Oklahoma

Here are the 10 least obese and overweight states, according to the analysis.

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Utah

3. Colorado

4. Massachusetts

5. Hawaii

6. Minnesota

7. Vermont

8. New York

9. Arizona

10. California