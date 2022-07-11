10 most, least stressed US cities

Cleveland is the most stressed city in the U.S. and Fremont, Calif., is the least stressed, according to an analysis released July 11 by personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine where people cope best, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics. Metrics ranged from average weekly work hours to divorce and suicide rates.

Here are the 10 most stressed cities based on the analysis:

1. Cleveland

2. Detroit

3. Gulfport, Miss.

4. Baltimore

5. Philadelphia

6. Memphis, Tenn.

7. New Orleans

8. Birmingham, Ala.

9. St. Louis

10. Toledo, Ohio

Here are the 10 least stressed cities based on the analysis:

1. Fremont, Calif.

2. South Burlington, Vt.

3. Madison, Wis.

4. Overland Park, Kan.

5. Fargo, N.D.

6. Columbia, Md.

7. San Jose, Calif.

8. Bismarck, N.D.

9. Sioux Falls, S.D.

10. Burlington, Vt.