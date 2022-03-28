10 most, least stressed states

Louisiana is the most stressed state in America, and Utah is the least, according to an analysis released March 28 by personal finance website WalletHub.

To compile its lists, WalletHub compared states and the District of Columbia across 41 metrics, including average hours worked weekly, personal bankruptcy rate and share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Here are the 10 most stressed states based on the analysis:

1. Louisiana

2. Nevada

3. New Mexico

4. West Virginia

5. Mississippi

6. Arkansas

7. Oklahoma

8. Alabama

9. Texas

10. Tennessee

Here are the 10 least stressed states based on the analysis:

1. Utah

2. Minnesota

3. South Dakota

4. Wisconsin

5. New Hampshire

6. Hawaii

7. North Dakota

8. Massachusetts

9. Nebraska

10. New Jersey