10 hospitals ranked by pay equity

A new set of ratings from the Lown Institute and the Washington Monthly magazine examines which hospitals have the least pay discrepancies between senior executives and healthcare workers without specialized degrees.

For the rankings, researchers with the Lown Institute used data on CEO compensation from tax forms, federal filings and publicly available records, or in cases when unavailable, estimated using known values in regression models. Data on average worker wages came from CMS' Healthcare Cost Report Information System and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Lown Institute defined pay equity as the ratio of executive compensation to worker wages. While the hospitals in the list were among the top in the U.S. for pay equity, all but two hospitals on the list scored a C or below in the overall rankings. The overall rankings consider patient outcomes and value of care, among other metrics.

Here are 10 hospitals that scored the best on ratio of executive pay to worker wages:

1. Nemaha Valley Community Hospital (Seneca, Kan.)

2. Guadalupe County Hospital (Santa Rosa, N.M.)

3. Elmhurst Hospital Center (New York City)

4. Mercy Hospital El Reno (Okla.)

5. Beartooth Billings Clinic (Red Lodge, Mont.)

6. Alameda (Calif.) Hospital

7. South Central Kansas Medical Center (Arkansas City)

8. Kings County Hospital Center (New York City)

9. Ohio Valley Medical Center (Wheeling, W.Va.)

10. Howard Young Medical Center (Woodruff, Wis.)

View the full rankings here.

