10 healthiest, unhealthiest US cities

San Francisco is the healthiest city in the U.S., and Brownsville, Texas, is the unhealthiest, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the healthiest and unhealthiest cities, analysts compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities across 44 relevant metrics of good health, ranging from premature death rate to fruit and vegetable consumption. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 healthiest U.S. cities, according to the analysis:

1. San Francisco

2. Seattle

3. Portland, Ore.

4. San Diego

5. Honolulu

6. Washington, D.C.

7. Austin, Texas

8. Irvine, Calif.

9. Portland, Maine

10. Denver

Here are the 10 unhealthiest U.S. cities, according to the analysis:

1. Brownsville, Texas

2. Laredo, Texas

3. Gulfport, Miss.

4. Shreveport, La.

5. Memphis, Tenn.

6. Montgomery, Ala.

7. Fort Smith, Ark.

8. Jackson, Miss.

9. Huntington, W.Va.

10. Lubbock, Texas

