10 happiest cities in America

Among more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities, one in California is home to the happiest people, according to an analysis released Feb. 28 by personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine the happiest cities in America, WalletHub compared 150 of the most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, using 30 metrics across three dimensions: emotional and physical well-being; income and employment; and community and environment. Metrics ranged from the depression rate to average leisure time spent per day. Access additional information about the methodology here.

The 10 happiest cities in the U.S., according to the analysis:

1. Fremont, Calif.

2. San Jose, Calif.

3. Madison, Wis.

4. Overland Park, Kan.

5. San Francisco

6. Irvine, Calif.

7. Columbia, Md.

8. Sioux Falls, S.D.

9. South Burlington, Vt.

10. Burlington, Vt.