10 best, worst states for women's equality

Women in New Mexico receive the most equal treatment in the U.S. while women in Utah are on the other end of that spectrum, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the best and worst states for women's rights, analysts compared the 50 states across 17 measures of workplace environment, education and health, and political empowerment. The metrics ranged from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates between genders. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 states with the highest overall ranking, according to the analysis:

1. New Mexico

2. Nevada

3. California

4. New York

5. Vermont

6. West Virginia

7. Hawaii

8. Maine

9. Massachusetts

10. Michigan

Here are the 10 states with the lowest overall ranking, according to the analysis:

1. Utah

2. Georgia

3. Idaho

4. Oklahoma

5. South Carolina

6. Tennessee

7. Colorado

8. Kansas

9. Texas

10. Alabama





