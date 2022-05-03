10 best, worst states for nurses

Washington is the best state to work as a nurse and Oklahoma is the worst, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To determine the best and worst states for nurses, analysts used 21 metrics to compare states across two dimensions: opportunity and competition, and work environment. Metrics include average annual salary for nurses, healthcare facilities per capita, mandatory overtime restrictions and nurses job growth. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, and states were ranked from highest overall score to lowest. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best states to work as a nurse based on the analysis:

1. Washington

2. Maine

3. New Mexico

4. Minnesota

5. New Hampshire

6. Oregon

7. Arizona

8. Montana

9. Rhode Island

10. Connecticut

Here are the 10 worst states to work as a nurse based on the analysis:

1. Oklahoma

2. Alabama

3. Hawaii

4. Arkansas

5. Mississippi

6. Louisiana

7. Tennessee

8. South Carolina

9. Georgia

10. Kansas