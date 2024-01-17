10 best, worst cities for STEM professionals

The best city for science, technology, engineering and math jobs is in Texas, while the worst city for STEM jobs is in Mississippi, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the best and worst job markets for STEM professionals, analysts compared the 100 most populated U.S. metropolitan statistical areas across 21 measures of professional opportunities, STEM-friendliness and quality of life. The metrics ranged from per-capita job openings for STEM graduates to the median wage growth for STEM jobs. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 cities with the highest overall rank across professional opportunities, STEM-friendliness and quality of life, according to the analysis:

1. Austin, Texas

2. Seattle

3. Atlanta

4. Boston

5. Sacramento, Calif.

6. San Jose, Calif.

7. San Francisco

8. Pittsburgh

9. Madison, Wis.

10. Minneapolis

Here are the 10 cities with the lowest overall rank across professional opportunities, STEM-friendliness and quality of life, according to the analysis:

1. Jackson, Miss.

2. Little Rock, Ark.

3. Augusta, Ga.

4. North Port, Fla.

5. Oxnard, Calif.

6. Memphis, Tenn.

7. Cape Coral, Fla.

8. Greensboro, N.C.

9. Bridgeport, Conn.

10. Baton Rouge, La.