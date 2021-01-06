10 best, worst cities for an active lifestyle

Honolulu is the best U.S. city for an active lifestyle, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle, WalletHub analysts compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities on 36 relevant metrics that range from average monthly fitness club fee to running trails per capita. Access additional information on the metrics used for the analysis here.

Here are the 10 best cities for an active lifestyle based on the analysis:

1. Honolulu

2. Portland, Ore.

3. San Diego

4. San Francisco

5. Chicago

6. Seattle

7. Austin, Texas

8. Denver

9. Los Angeles

10. Washington, D.C.

Here are the 10 worst cities for an active lifestyle based on the analysis:

1. North Las Vegas, Nev.

2. Hialeah, Fla.

3. Newark, N.J.

4. Jersey City, N.J.

5. Laredo, Texas

6. San Bernardino, Calif.

7. Irving, Texas

8. Bakersfield, Calif.

9. Birmingham, Ala.

10. Corpus Christi, Texas

