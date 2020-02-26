10 best cities for job hunters in 2020, ranked by Glassdoor

Raleigh, N.C., is the best city to find a job this year, according to an analysis by job and recruiting site Glassdoor.

To determine the best cities for jobs in the U.S., Glassdoor examined job satisfaction, job openings, median base salary and median home value. According to Crain's Cleveland Business, the site equally weighs the ratio of active job openings to population; the ratio of median base salary to median home value; and job satisfaction surveys.

Here are the 10 best cities for job hunters in the U.S. this year, based on the Glassdoor analysis.

1. Raleigh, N.C.

2. Pittsburgh

3. Indianapolis

4. Memphis, Tenn.

5. Cleveland

6. St. Louis

7. Hartford, Conn.

8. Birmingham, Ala.

9. Cincinnati

10. Detroit

Access Glassdoor's full rankings here.

