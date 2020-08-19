University of Illinois, Henry Ford health systems recognized for innovative programs

America's Essential Hospitals, an association that includes 300 member hospitals and health systems, announced two winners of its 2020 Gage Awards.

The Gage Awards, named after association founder Larry Gage, recognize innovative healthcare programs that improve patient care and serve community needs.

The winners of this year's awards are:

Award for quality: University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System in Chicago for its multidisciplinary joint replacement quality improvement program.

Award for population health: Henry Ford Health System in Detroit for its partnership with the Gleaners Community Food Bank to launch a supplemental food delivery program.

Parkland Health & Hospital System in Dallas earned an honorable mention in the quality category, and Temple University Health System in Philadelphia received an honorable mention in the population health category.

