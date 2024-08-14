1 dead after shooting at ProMedica facility

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica has temporarily closed its physician offices in Adrian, Mich., following an incident involving a self-inflicted shooting on Aug. 14, a spokesperson for the system confirmed to Becker's.

Police responded to the Grace Christman Medical Building, a part of ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital, around 10:52 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. Officers determined a male subject died by suicide in an office on the building's second floor.

"No additional staff or visitor was injured, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety directly related to this event," said Deputy Chief Laurence Van Alstine of the Adrian Police Department. The department is investigating the incident.

ProMedica closed its physician group offices in the building Aug. 14 and is working with patients to reschedule appointments. The building also houses the ProMedica Hickman Cancer Center, with the radiation-oncology department continuing to treat scheduled patients.

"We are saddened by the tragic self-inflicted shooting that occurred at the Grace Christman Medical Building late this morning," ProMedica said in a statement. "We empathize with those affected by this distressing incident. Mental health counselors are available on site to support any employees or patients desiring assistance. We will defer to the Adrian Police Department to provide additional updates as its investigation progresses."