10 states with largest projected CNA shortages, surpluses

Paige Twenter -

The nursing assistant shortage is expected to be severe by 2028, Mercer, a financial services company, said in a recent report. 

To understand what the healthcare labor market could look like in four years, Mercer analyzed the supply, demand and potential shortages of several healthcare occupations; and it examined variabilities in geography and compensation to view migration trends. 

In 2023, nursing assistants accounted for 8% of the total U.S. healthcare workforce and 40% of the healthcare support occupations, according to the report. 

"Supply of NAs is expected to fall short of projected national demand at a total deficit of over 73,000," Mercer said. "In fact, only 13 states are expected to meet or exceed future demand. Given that NAs work closely with nurses in providing direct patient care, these projected shortages warrant close attention."

Ten states projected to have more demand than supply: 

  State                                                 

  Supply                                             

  Demand                                             

  Gap percentage                                    

  Mississippi

  8,969

  11,438

  -27.53%

  New Mexico

  4,411

  5,399

  -22.4%

  Texas

  84,375

  96,118

  -13.92%

  New York

  82,986

  94,424

  -13.78%

  California

  109,045

  123,463

  -13.22%

  Arizona

  18,036

  20,266

  -12.36%

  Missouri

  26,865

  30,181

  -12.34%

  Idaho

  6,736

  7,519

  -11.62%

  Alaska

  1,918

  2,145

  -11.84%

  New Jersey

  34,343

  38,306

  -11.54%

 

Ten states projected to have more supply than demand:

  State                                                 

  Supply                                             

  Demand                                             

  Gap percentage                                    

  North Carolina

  63,900

  57,387

  10.19%

  North Dakota

  8,159

  7,533

  7.68%

  Washington

  32,657

  30,574

  6.38%

  Rhode Island

  9,175

  8,819

  3.88%

  Nebraska

  16,283

  15,794

  3%

  Kansas

  22,800

  22,162

  2.8%

  Colorado

  24,086

  23,512

  2.38%

  Maine

  7,792

  7,610

  2.33%

  District of Columbia

  3,561

  3,479

  2.3%

  Nevada

  9,598

  9,415

  1.9%

