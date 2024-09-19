Allina Health announces changes to nurse staffing

A small number of nurses may be laid off as Allina Health modifies its elective surgery schedule at Owatonna (Minn.) Hospital.

The new schedule will result in the reduction of hours and impact some nurses and surgical technicians in the surgical department at the facility.

The Minneapolis-based system confirmed the moves in a statement shared with Becker's Sept. 18.

Allina will reduce its elective surgery schedule from five to four days a week at the hospital, starting Nov. 2, the statement said, citing reduced surgical volumes following the departure of physicians. At the same time, it will reduce hours for registered nurse care coordinator staff in the medical-surgical unit at the hospital

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System employs most providers who perform surgeries at the hospital while Allina owns and operates the Owatonna Hospital and oversees all nurse staffing-related decisions.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Jason Wray-Raabolle, MD, site lead physician for Mayo Clinic Health System in Faribault and Owatonna, said one of the general surgeons who previously worked at Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna resigned recently, and the system is working to fill the position.

"There have been no other changes to our staffing from a personnel perspective," Dr. Wray-Raabolle added.

"Our clinic staff carefully evaluates each patient's case, taking into account their individual needs and preferences, to determine the most appropriate course of action. In some instances, referrals to Mayo Clinic in Rochester may be necessary to provide specialized care or access to resources that aren't available locally. We strive to collaborate with Allina Health in Owatonna to keep patients close to home whenever possible."

Regarding the separate decision to reduce hours for registered nurse care coordinator staff in the medical-surgical unit at the hospital, Allina cited a need "to better align with schedules at our other Allina Health regional hospitals."

"Allina Health is grateful to our care team members for their dedication and service to the Owatonna community," the health system's statement said.

"We are working with impacted employees to help them understand how this change will affect their schedules and, as appropriate, offer them support with finding other job opportunities within Allina Health. Allina Health remains committed to providing excellent care, close to home, for those in Owatonna and surrounding communities."

In total, Allina expects the new schedule and reduction of hours to affect five or fewer full-time equivalents, including non-nurses and nurses.

"Our goal is to minimize impact, and to help affected care team members understand how this change will impact their schedules," Allina said. "When appropriate, we will offer them support with finding other job opportunities at Allina Health."

The Minnesota Nurses Association, which represents nurses at Allina, is condemning the decision and calling on the health system to reconsider. Allina said it is in contact with the unions to work through the contractual process.





