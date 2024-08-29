CDC 2024 flu shot guidelines: 2 key changes

The CDC has updated annual flu shot recommendations for the 2024-25 season, noting two key changes: A return to trivalent vaccines, and two vaccines now considered acceptable options for adult solid organ transplant recipients.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older receive an annual flu shot, with rare exceptions.

Here are two primary updates the CDC shared in its recommendations for this flu season:

This year's vaccines do not include an Influenza B/Yamagata component, marking a return to trivalent vaccines after more than a decade of quadrivalent formulations. There have been no confirmed detections of infections caused by B/Yamagata lineage viruses globally since March 2020, suggesting it may have been eliminated.

The FDA approved the first quadrivalent flu shot in 2012, and quadrivalent formulations were used through the most recent flu season. In March, an FDA advisory panel unanimously recommended a trivalent shot for this year's influenza season. All vaccines available this year will target three strains, including two influenza A viruses — H1N1 and H3N2 ù and an influenza B/victoria virus.

Vaccination recommendations for adult solid organ transplant recipients aged 18 to 64 who are on immunosuppressive medications now include the use of HD-IIV3 and aIIV3 vaccines. These vaccines are now considered acceptable options without preference over other similar vaccines. They are designed to boost the immune response of older adults.

See the full guidance here.