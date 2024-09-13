The status on Florida's nurse shortage rebound

In 2024, Florida hospitals reported lower nurse vacancy and turnover rates than the national average, according to a report from the Florida Hospital Association.

Between 2022 and 2024, Florida hospitals have reduced nurse vacancy rates from 21% to 7.8% and turnover rates from 32% to 17.5%, the report found. Nationally, the nurse vacancy rate is 9.9% and the turnover rate is 18.4%.

The 62.8% drop in nurse vacancy rates and 45.3% decrease in turnover rates over two years are due to "regional partnerships, hospital-led retention efforts and sound public policy," the association said. Retention efforts include flexible staffing, apprenticeship and mentorship programs, nurse residencies, and earn-as-you-learn programs.

The Sunshine State is bracing for a shortage of 59,100 nurses — or a deficit of 37,400 RNs and 21,700 LPNs — by 2035, according to one forecast. And even though the state's nursing workforce has rebounded for two consecutive years, the association said hospitals need ongoing support from industry stakeholders and policymakers.

Access the report here.