States ranked by projected RN supply by 2028

By 2028, the national shortage of registered nurses is projected to primarily affect the Northeast, according to Mercer, a financial services company.

Fourteen states will face a shortage of RNs, with New York being the hardest hit, experiencing a deficit of more than 12,000 nurses, Mercer said in a labor market projections report. Nationally, the company estimates a surplus of about 30,000 RNs.

However, the demand for home health aides, nurse practitioners, nursing assistants, physicians, and registered nurses is expected to exceed supply by 100,000 workers in four years, according to the report.

Here are the state-by-state projections:

  State

  Supply

  Demand

  Gap percentage

  North Dakota                                          

  13,580                                            

  12,189                                             

  10.24%                                                

  South Dakota

  16,619

  15,449

  7.04%

  District of Columbia

  14,429

  13,424

  6.97%

  Wisconsin

  67,594

  64,736

  4.23%

  South Carolina

  50,054

  48,015

  4.07%

  Alabama

  56,349

  54,089

  4.01%

  Michigan

  111,744

  107,318

  3.96%

  Colorado

  61,007

  58,751

  3.70%

  Minnesota

  69,879

  67,318

  3.66%

  Hawaii

  13,969

  13,472

  3.56%

  Montana

  11,591

  11,181

  3.54%

  Arizona

  66,924

  64,563

  3.53%

  Texas

  275,946

  267,981

  2.89%

  Maine

  15,649

  15,210

  2.80%

  Washington

  73,136

  71,283

  2.53%

  Indiana

  74,867

  73,046

  2.43%

  Mississippi

  31,592

  30,825

  2.43%

  Oregon

  42,044

  41,054

  2.35%

  Iowa

  36,744

  35,890

  2.33%

  Arkansas

  31,709

  31,014

  2.19%

  Illinois

  142,857

  139,936

  2.04%

  Nevada

  29,445

  28,845

  2.04%

  North Carolina

  118,289

  115,910

  2.01%

  Pennsylvania

  151,370

  148,379

  1.98%

  Ohio

  140,381

  137,777

  1.85%

  Nebraska

  22,430

  22,042

  1.73%

  Kansas

  33,841

  33,310

  1.57%

  California

  373,110

  367,562

  1.49%

  Delaware

  13,055

  12,870

  1.42%

  Wyoming

  5,721

  5,643

  1.37%

  Vermont

  7,644

  7,545

  1.30%

  Missouri

  75,059

  74,803

  0.93%

  West Virginia

  23,274

  23,092

  0.78%

  Oklahoma

34,466

  34,260

  0.60%

  New Hampshire

  14,668

  14,581

  0.59%

  Florida

  226,316

  226,022

  0.13%

  New Mexico

  17,897

  17,877

  0.11%

  Utah

  27,583

  27,632

  -0.18%

  Louisiana

  47,826

  48,154

  -0.69%

  Georgia

  94,492

  95,359

  -0.92%

  Virginia

  79,613

  80,369

  -0.95%

  Idaho

  15,909

  16,163

  -1.60%

  Maryland

  54,532

  55,419

  -1.63%

  Alaska

  7,809

  8,004

  -2.49%

  Rhode Island

  11,560

  11,922

  -3.13%

  New Jersey

  84,312

  87,053

  -3.25%

  Connecticut

  36,011

  37,382

  -3.81%

  Kentucky

  48,048

  49,937

  -3.93%

  Massachusetts

  100,797

  104,861

  -4.03%

  Tennessee

  66,541

  69,432

  -4.34%

  New York

  215,440

  227,517

  -5.61%

