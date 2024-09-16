States ranked by projected RN supply by 2028

By 2028, the national shortage of registered nurses is projected to primarily affect the Northeast, according to Mercer, a financial services company.

Fourteen states will face a shortage of RNs, with New York being the hardest hit, experiencing a deficit of more than 12,000 nurses, Mercer said in a labor market projections report. Nationally, the company estimates a surplus of about 30,000 RNs.

However, the demand for home health aides, nurse practitioners, nursing assistants, physicians, and registered nurses is expected to exceed supply by 100,000 workers in four years, according to the report.

Here are the state-by-state projections: