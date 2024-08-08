HCA hospital exec responds to Texas Children's layoffs

The Women's Hospital of Texas, part of HCA Houston Healthcare, is ready to hire nurses affected by the layoffs at Texas Children's Hospital, the HCA hospital's chief nursing officer said in an Aug. 7 post on LinkedIn.

"Our hearts go out to all of our Texas Children's colleagues who were affected by the mass layoffs," wrote Michelle Stemley, DNP, RN, CNO of The Women's Hospital of Texas "The good news is that The Women's Hospital of Texas and HCA Houston Healthcare is hiring! We are ready to help the displaced healthcare heroes find their new work home."

The hospital is holding a hiring event and open house Aug. 9, Dr. Stemley wrote.

On Aug. 6, The Houston Chronicle reported that the nation's largest children's hospital is laying off 5% of its workforce, or roughly 1,000 employees. The job cuts hit a wide range of employees, from leadership roles to front-line healthcare workers.

The hospital attributed the layoffs to declining patient volumes, Medicaid enrollment drops and a two-week delay in the opening of a $450 million campus in Austin. These factors contributed to a nearly $200 million operating income loss through the first six months of the current fiscal year, Linda Aldred, the hospital's executive vice president and chief human resources officer, told the Chronicle.

Texas Children's declined to answer Becker's questions concerning when the layoffs are effective and which patient-facing roles are affected. Affected employees who spoke to the Chronicle include a number of patient-facing workers, such as speech pathologists, registered nurses and patient care assistants. A nurse midwife said her six-person team was cut, ending the midwifery program at the hospital's Pavilion for Women.

Ms. Aldred said the hospital took steps to mitigate financial challenges, including reducing the size of its executive team by about 10% by not filling vacant positions over the past six to nine months. through attrition. Executive compensation is also expected to fall this year, she said.