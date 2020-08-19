More than half of Americans think the worst of the pandemic is yet to come, survey shows

Over 50 percent of Americans said that they think the worst is yet to come with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new CNN poll shows.

The survey, conducted for CNN by SSRS, polled 1,108 Americans Aug. 12-15.

About 55 percent of respondents said the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is yet to come, up from 46 percent who said the same in a CNN poll conducted June 2-5. Around 40 percent of respondents said that the worst is behind us in the latest survey.

A little over half (52 percent) of respondents said they would not be comfortable returning to their regular routine today based on what they know about COVID-19 in their area. Of these respondents, 35 percent think they will probably not be able to return to their regular routine this year.

In addition, while 56 percent said they would try to get vaccinated if a coronavirus vaccine were widely available at a low cost, 40 percent said they would not try to get the vaccine.

