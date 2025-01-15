Quality, cost-effective healthcare can’t wait

Across America, medically necessary, lifesaving surgeries are being cancelled or delayed due to a shortage of anesthesia providers. Americans deserve high-quality, timely healthcare. Certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) play a crucial role in addressing provider shortages and increasing access to care, particularly among vulnerable populations.

CRNAs are highly skilled advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) who administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients annually. CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered: surgical suites, delivery rooms, ketamine clinics, dentist offices, overseas for the U.S. military, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare, and more.

In many states, CRNAs are subjected to restrictive and unnecessary federal requirements that mandate physician supervision to perform care. Paradoxically, physicians can supervise multiple CRNAs at once and are not required to be in the same room to bill for their services. There is no evidence that physician supervision of CRNAs improves the safety of patients or the quality of their care; however, there is compelling data showing that this practice increases costs for payors, hospitals and the healthcare system at large.

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA), which represents over 65,000 CRNAs and CRNA students/residents, works to protect the accessibility of healthcare and lower costs for all Americans.

Safeguarding Veteran Care

CRNAs are the sole anesthesia providers to U.S. military personnel on the front lines, worldwide. CRNAs are trusted to provide high-quality care for the servicemembers putting their lives on the line for our nation overseas (and in combat zones during times of conflict) and can be trusted to resume their profession at the same capacity when they return home. Training, knowledge, and quality of care do not change when a CRNA arrives stateside.

Backlogs, delays, and cancellations for veterans seeking vital medical care can be avoided or significantly reduced by empowering CRNAs to practice to the full extent of their training. The AANA strongly urges members of the 119th Congress to support legislation that allows the VA to develop a workforce to meet their needs, allow CRNAs to practice to the full extent of their training at VA facilities, and put the care of our veterans first.

Increase Access to Advanced Practice Nursing Care, Lower Costs

The 119th Congress must prioritize eliminating outdated language that hinders the ability of APRNs, including CRNAs, to provide high-quality care to Medicare and Medicaid patients to the full extent of their education and licensure. More than 85% of anesthesia providers in rural counties are CRNAs. It is critical to increase access to care, particularly for low-income Americans in rural and urban areas, by allowing healthcare facilities to develop a workforce that fits their needs.

This past September, AANA filed a petition to compel Xavier Beccera, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), to perform his legally obligated duty to enforce the provider nondiscrimination provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Enforcement is crucial to protect patients’ access to care and help lower healthcare costs. These discriminatory policies often penalize hospitals or stand-alone ambulatory surgery centers that rely on CRNAs for patients’ anesthesia care.

CRNAs are dedicated to delivering high-quality anesthesia care to all patients. It is imperative that President-elect Trump’s incoming administration and the 119th Congress put patients first and address healthcare staffing shortages by allowing CRNAs to practice to the full extent of their training.