AHRQ unveils new hospital safety dashboard

The National Action Alliance for Patient and Workforce Safety launched a new public-facing dashboard that aggregates federal safety data Dec. 5.

The dashboard includes data on CMS safety measures, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's patient safety indicators, adverse events tracked by AHRQ's Quality and Safety Review System, and hospital survey data on safety culture.

Currently, the dashboard focuses exclusively on acute care hospitals, though future iterations will expand to include other settings such as ambulatory care and nursing homes.

The tool will serve as a comprehensive resource to assess patient and workforce safety trends across the industry and track improvement.

AHRQ officially launched the National Action Alliance in September. Its main goal is to reduce patient and workforce harm by 50% by 2026, a target set forth in a series of recommendations from a subcommittee of AHRQ's National Advisory Council.



"With the launch of the National Healthcare Safety Dashboard, we are taking a significant step toward leveraging departmental data to advance safe care everywhere and zero preventable harm for all, including patients and the healthcare workforce,"AHRQ Director Robert Valdez, PhD, said in a news release. "This tool allows the healthcare community to track progress and identify areas where we can together drive meaningful change. The dashboard represents a significant advancement in making care delivery safer, more transparent and accountable."



Learn more about the alliance here, and access the new safety dashboard here.