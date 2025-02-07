Flu cases reach highest levels since 2009 pandemic: 6 respiratory virus updates

Alexandra Murphy -

Flu levels have surged to their highest levels since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, with influenza-related emergency department visits remaining very high across the U.S. 

The flu continues to drive the most respiratory illness activity and officials warn that flu-related emergency department visits are expected to remain high in the coming weeks. 

Nineteen states reported high respiratory virus activity: South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, Virginia, New York, Vermont and Massachusetts. 

Thirteen states reported very high activity: Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Washington, D.C. 

Here are five more updates: 

  1. The CDC reported that flu test positivity has risen to 31.6%, while COVID-19 positivity decreased to 4.9% and RSV positivity decreased to 6.6%. 

  2. Wastewater surveillance showed very high levels of Influenza A activity, high levels of COVID-19 and moderate levels of RSV. 

  3. Emergency department visits for influenza remained very high, while visits for COVID-19 were low and RSV-related visits were moderate. 

  4. The CDC predicted influenza-related emergency department visits will stay high and potentially increase in most states, while COVID-19 and RSV activity were expected to decline slightly. 

  5. Vaccination coverage for both COVID-19 and influenza remained low, and RSV vaccine uptake is also notably low for both children and adults. 

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles