Flu cases reach highest levels since 2009 pandemic: 6 respiratory virus updates

Flu levels have surged to their highest levels since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, with influenza-related emergency department visits remaining very high across the U.S.
The flu continues to drive the most respiratory illness activity and officials warn that flu-related emergency department visits are expected to remain high in the coming weeks.
Nineteen states reported high respiratory virus activity: South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, Virginia, New York, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Thirteen states reported very high activity: Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Washington, D.C.
Here are five more updates:
- The CDC reported that flu test positivity has risen to 31.6%, while COVID-19 positivity decreased to 4.9% and RSV positivity decreased to 6.6%.
- Wastewater surveillance showed very high levels of Influenza A activity, high levels of COVID-19 and moderate levels of RSV.
- Emergency department visits for influenza remained very high, while visits for COVID-19 were low and RSV-related visits were moderate.
- The CDC predicted influenza-related emergency department visits will stay high and potentially increase in most states, while COVID-19 and RSV activity were expected to decline slightly.
- Vaccination coverage for both COVID-19 and influenza remained low, and RSV vaccine uptake is also notably low for both children and adults.