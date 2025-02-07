Flu cases reach highest levels since 2009 pandemic: 6 respiratory virus updates

Flu levels have surged to their highest levels since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, with influenza-related emergency department visits remaining very high across the U.S.

The flu continues to drive the most respiratory illness activity and officials warn that flu-related emergency department visits are expected to remain high in the coming weeks.

Nineteen states reported high respiratory virus activity: South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, Virginia, New York, Vermont and Massachusetts.

Thirteen states reported very high activity: Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Washington, D.C.

Here are five more updates: