16 states where virus activity remains high: 4 updates

The CDC is reporting a peak in respiratory illnesses across the U.S., with COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus driving rising emergency department visits and test positivity rates.

Thirteen states are experiencing "high" respiratory virus activity: Texas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Minnesota, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Hawaii and Washington, D.C.

Three states are experiencing "very high" levels: North Hampshire, New Jersey and Wisconsin.

Four more updates: