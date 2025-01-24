16 states where virus activity remains high: 4 updates

The CDC is reporting a peak in respiratory illnesses across the U.S., with COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus driving rising emergency department visits and test positivity rates. 

Thirteen states are experiencing "high" respiratory virus activity: Texas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Minnesota, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Hawaii and Washington, D.C. 

Three states are experiencing "very high" levels: North Hampshire, New Jersey and Wisconsin. 

Four more updates: 

  1. ED visits for influenza and RSV remain elevated, with COVID-19-related visits increasing since the fall. Test positivity rates for the flu have increased to 25% while COVID-19 remained steady at 6.2% and RSV positivity decreased slightly to 8.8%. 

  2. Wastewater surveillance showed high levels of both COVID-19 and influenza A, indicating widespread activity, while RSV levels are moderate. 

  3. The CDC forecasts that influenza-related ED visits will remain high over the coming weeks, while COVID-19 and RSV activity are expected to dip slightly. Overall, respiratory illness activity is expected to remain elevated. 

  4. Vaccination coverage maintains a concern, with both COVID-19 and influenza vaccination rates lower than desired and RSV vaccines seeing a particularly low uptake among children and adults, according to the CDC. 
 

